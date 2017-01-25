Zac Efron Is Looking Fine As Ever In These New 'Baywatch' Posters

The thirst is real. Zac Efron has always been a dreamboat. But the 29-year-old actor is looking mighty muscled in new posters for the upcoming “Baywatch” film. Efron flaunts a shredded ― hold on, let us count ― eight-pack in his shirtless pose. Courtesy of Cold Spring Pictures The cheeky promotional posters play off the common “Game of Thrones” refrain, “Winter is coming.” Efron, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Priyanka Chopra and more “Baywatch” stars pose in swimsuits and winter gear, heating up the chilly snowscape. “Baywatch” is set to hit theaters on May 26, and you can bet we’ll be there. We’ll be ready. Check out the posters below. Courtesy of Cold Spring Pictures Courtesy of Cold Spring Pictures Courtesy of Cold Spring Pictures

