Zayn Malik's Acoustic Version Of 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Is Swoon-Worthy

Zayn Malik has been killing it as a solo artist with hits like "Pillow Talk," and his recent collaboration with Taylor Swift on "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" for the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack is climbing the charts. Yes, we already love the song, but Malik's recent acoustic rendition is giving us life. The stripped-down version of the pop jam is just so beautiful that it makes us emotional. Take a listen and you'll see what we mean. SO MANY FEELINGS. It's nice to hear Malik's voice in all its glory with no distractions. Boy, can that guy riff like a pro or what?! He absolutely killed it. We want more! We love you too, Zayn.