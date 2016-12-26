2016 Boxing Day Hours: What Banks, Stores, And Attractions Are Open In The U.K. On December 26?

Boxing Day 2016 can be a tricky holiday for those in the U.K. looking to find what stores are open and which offices are closed for the day. The day-after-Christmas holiday is one that originated in the U.K. centuries ago, born out of the Victorian era as a break for servants who had to work on Christmas Day. As the Telegraph noted, the day after Christmas would end up being an even larger celebration for the working class. “According to some Boxing Day can be traced back to the Victorian era when churches often displayed a box into which their parishioners put donations.” “Also in Britain, on the day after Christmas Day, servants of the wealthy were given time off to visit their families because their services were required for the Christmas Day celebrations of their employers.” That same spirit of the holiday has carried into today, when public servants are given off on Boxing Day and government offices are closed. But many other stores and offices will be open, making it a bit difficult for anyone trying to schedule errands across the U.K. to know what store hours to expect Boxing Day and what offices will be shuttered for the day. So below is a list of what’s open and closed in the U.K. this Boxing Day 2016. What’s closed on Boxing Day in the U.K.? As an official bank holiday, all financial institutions are closed in the U.K. on Boxing Day and government offices are closed as well. Bank customers can probably make deposits or transfer funds at the ATM, but anything more complicated will have to wait. And while public transportation won’t be closed on Boxing Day, many are on special schedules so if you’re taking a train or a bus it’s best to check ahead for hours. What’s open on Boxing Day in the U.K.? Boxing Day is the official start of the post-Christmas shopping season, so many stores are not only open but actually open early on December 26 this year. While there are a few exceptions — the Metro noted that John Lewis stores are closed on Boxing Day 2016 — most every store will be back to business on Boxing Day. A more complete list of store hours for Boxing Day 2016 can be found here. Restaurants are also open on Boxing Day, as are attractions like movie theaters and museums. What to do on Boxing Day in the U.K.? For centuries, Boxing Day has been closely associated with entertainment, the Telegraph reported, starting with the traditional fox hunts and branching out into all kinds of other activities. “Boxing Day was a day on which families continued their Christmas celebrations by venturing out of their homes to enjoy entertainments including pantomimes, plays, variety shows, exhibitions, and sporting events such as football matches and hunts.” “In recent times, the day has become synonymous with many sports. Horse racing is particularly popular with meets all over the country. A full programme of football fixtures is also played on Boxing Day.” Here is a full list of football games scheduled in the U.K. (and beyond) for Boxing Day 2016. [Image by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images] Hunting is still quite popular, even if the traditional fox hunts were banned in 2004. As the Telegraph reported, an estimated 250,000 people will take to the countryside to support the annual hunts. [Image by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images[ If you’re not the sporting type, there’s still another favorite pastime to celebrate in the U.K. — shopping. There will be many Boxing Day sales, with the Metro offering a full list of all the best deals. And if you don’t want to bother figuring out what’s open or closed on Boxing Day 2016 in the U.K. but would rather just sit at home in front of the television, the Express has a full viewing guide for the day. [Featured Image by Adam Berry/Getty Images]

