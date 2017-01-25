Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Therapist Will Not Reveal All About Star Couple[Debunked]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s therapist is not a tattletale, despite a report from the print edition of In Touch. Gossip Cop summarizes their story. “A headline in the new issue of In Touch announces, ‘Brad vs. Angelina: The Family Therapists Tell All.’ The wording is meant to make readers think the counselors have spoken out publicly, and the magazine has an ‘exclusive’ with all the details. But most of the information in the accompanying story was seemingly made up.” According to In Touch, the therapists have been preparing an assessment of the entire conflict to send to the judge. A snitch says the document of the conflict will be filled with pro-Pitt and anti-Jolie comments. However, Gossip Cop says the story is complete bogus. “Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s family therapists did NOT ‘tell all,’ despite a sensational report. Gossip Cop can bust the misleading story, which comes from the tabloids,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that there has been no therapist connected to Jolie and Pitt’s family who has made any kind of public comment. This isn’t the first recent rumor the former couple has dealt with. Gossip Cop also summarizes a cover story from the most recent issue of Life & Style. “The new cover of Life & Style, published on Wednesday, blares, ‘Brad Wins! Angelina Hands Over The Kids.’ This is even touted as ‘breaking news.’ Those lines are seemingly meant to imply Pitt has suddenly won custody of their children, and Jolie has passed the six minors on to his care.” Life & Style claims that Jolie was forced to ‘hand over’ the kids to Pitt. However, Gossip Cop characterizes the whole story as fake news. Angelina Jolie is not ‘”losing” her kids [Image by Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images] “Angelina Jolie did NOT ‘hand over’ her kids to Brad Pitt, despite a misleading tabloid cover story. Gossip Cop can reveal what’s really going on,” Shari Weiss writes, adding that Brad is continuing his visitation rights, and that’s all. It’s not the drama that the tabloid is certainly making it out to be. Both Jolie and Pitt certainly aren’t holding back from their professional careers. Pitt has been seen at many Hollywood events, while — according to E! News — Jolie has now become the face of a new fragrance. “Angelina Jolie has scored a new gig. The Maleficent star has been named the face of Guerlain Parfumeur’s new fragrance for women. The collaboration between Jolie and the beauty brand came together in 2015 in Cambodia while the A-list actress was directing her film First They Killed My Father.” The article adds that Jolie’s relationship with Guerlain also has emotional roots since it was one of her late mother’s favorite powders. “We create perfumes for the women we admire,” says Jacques Guerlain in a press release, adding that the scent was meant to express the idea of the “notes of a woman”: the choices, emotions and dreams that embody modern femininity. Jolie is donating her entire salary from the Guerlain campaign to charity. Brad Pitt brought home decorations for his kids. [Image by Ker Robertson/Getty Images] Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, Brad Pitt brought his kids back a special gift this past weekend. Pitt had an intimate party at Hotel Casa Del Mar in Santa Monica, CA. He spent the night at the hotel and left in the morning with a big gold and white balloon arrangement that he wanted to take home for his kids. He also took alcohol from the event, but most likely didn’t give it to the kids. It’s obvious that Brad and Angelina want what’s best for their kids. Let’s hope Pitt and Jolie continue to put aside their issues for the sake of their children. [Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]