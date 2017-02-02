Brad Pitt And Kate Hudson Are Not Having A Baby Together [Debunked]

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might have been one of the most popular power couples in Hollywood, the rumors about Brad and Kate Hudson put those to shame. The latest piece of gossip roaming the internet covers the allegedly blossoming romance between the World War Z actor and Kate, a rumor proven false numerous times yet still remains on the frontlines. Of course, blossoming from that bit of fake news is one of the latest rumors, that Kate Hudson is pregnant with Brad’s baby shortly after the heated divorce and custody battle Pitt’s had with his ex-wife. Brad Pitt at Allied Premiere [Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images] Alas, for those who were hoping for the two to be Hollywood’s next darling couple, the rumors appear to be completely false. Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson, lit the rumor up with a scathingly sarcastic Instagram post. “Yeah and it’s been ****!! He’s messy as ****! He [Brad Pitt] drinks out of the **** carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying ‘All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!’ Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the **** out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..” This latest rumor spawned from Star, one of the great magazines for finding fake celebrity news. Gossip Cop reports the magazine claims “‘Tongues were wagging after a recent photo emerged of Kate in Los Angeles, looking relaxed in a cropped top and yoga pants — and revealing what appears to be the beginning of a baby bump,’ writes the magazine. Because of that, Pitt’s ‘friends’ are supposedly ‘wondering if the superstar’s world is about to be rocked with some unexpected news — namely, that he’s going to be a daddy again, this time with his rumored new lover.’” Brad Pitt and Angelina’s messy divorce and subsequent battle over custody and visiting rights regarding their children, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Pax, Maddox, and Vivienne spawned numerous rumors over Pitt’s dating life now that he is single. Since Jolie currently has primary custody of the children, Pitt is much more of a free-agent on the Hollywood dating/romance scene than he would be had he received custody. Angelina Jolie at a Greek Refugee Camp [Image by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images] On the other hand, Brad’s battle for custody over the children seems to be taking a turn for the positive. As the Inquisitr points out, “Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, where he received a rapturous applause from his peers. One day later, Jolie reportedly made an instant bid to for a truce as she and Pitt released their first post-divorce statement to People Magazine.” The outcome was an agreement to keep the court documents confidential to protect the privacy of their children. The Kate Hudson/Brad Pitt relationship rumors have yet to die down. It started off with the expectation that the two were secretly dating starting shortly after the divorce proceedings, but now the gossip magazines claim they are preparing to move in together, at the very least. So what are your thoughts on the fake rumors surrounding Kate Hudson and Brad Pitt? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below! [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]