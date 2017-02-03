Donald Trump Did Not Rename Black History Month:[Debunked]

It’s been widely reported by many news outlets that Donald Trump has taken it upon himself to rename Black History Month to African American History Month. However, a search of the government archives that preserves all presidential proclamations shows that just isn’t true. The practice of issuing a Presidential Proclamation every year in honor of Black History Month stretches back to 1996 when President Clinton issued the first modern proclamation on January 30. It was Proclamation 6863 – National African American History Month, 1996. The applicable text is in the fourth paragraph that reads the following. “Now, Therefore, I, William J. Clinton, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim February 1996, as National African American History Month [emphasis added]. I call upon Government officials, educators in schools, colleges, universities, and libraries, and all the people of the United States to observe this month with appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs that raise awareness of African American history and invite further inquiry into this area of study.” [Image by Cliff Schiappa/AP Images] A search of The American Presidency Project through the intervening years shows that every sitting president since has issued a proclamation with the same title. 1997: Proclamation 6970 – National African American History Month, 1997 1998: Proclamation 7067 – National African American History Month, 1998 1999: Proclamation 7165 – National African American History Month, 1999 2000: Proclamation7270 – National African American History Month, 2000 2001: Proclamation 7404 – National African American History Month, 2001 2002: Proclamation 7522 – National African American History Month, 2002 2003: Proclamation 7645 – National African American History Month, 2003 2004: Proclamation 7756 – National African American History Month, 2004 2005: Proclamation 7868 – National African American History Month, 2005 2006: Proclamation 7976 – National African American History Month, 2006 2007: Proclamation 8103 – National African American History Month, 2007 2008: Proclamation 8218 – National African American History Month, 2008 2009: Proclamation 8345 – National African American History Month, 2009 2010: Proclamation 8476 – National African American History Month, 2010 2011: Proclamation 8627 – National African American History Month, 2011 2012: Proclamation 8776 – National African American History Month, 2012 2013: Proclamation 8930 – National African American History Month, 2013 2014: Proclamation 9080 – National African American History Month, 2014 2015: Proclamation 9230 – National African American History Month, 2015 2016: Proclamation 9392 – National African American History Month, 2016 So, as you can see, the wording of President Trump’s Proclamation 9572 – National African American History Month, 2017 falls directly in line with 20 years of established precedent. When it comes to referring to February as “Black History Month,” the term has become an internationally recognized name that is shorter and easier to say. As for its political correctness, there are debates about how it should be referred to. However, the Trump administration has also referred to the month as Black History Month, most recently during the African American History Month Listening Session when he said the following in his opening remarks. “Hello, everybody. These are a lot of my friends, but you have been so helpful. And we did well. The election, it came out really well. Next time we’ll triple it up or quadruple it, right? We want to get over 51, right? At least 51. Well, this is Black History Month[emphasis added], so this is our little breakfast, our little get-together. Hi, Lynne, how are you?” He even used the term in a tweet from the official Presidential Twitter account. Proud to honor the start of Black History Month at the @WhiteHouse this morning with @VP Mike Pence. pic.twitter.com/CaXOykzR4d — President Trump (@POTUS) February 1, 2017 It seems that TMZ and other outlets have realized this as well as the original article has been removed and replaced with an updated one. Snopes has also weighed in on the subject and determined the substance to be “Mostly False.” [Image by Peter Southwick/AP Images] To be fair, however, President Gerald Ford, when he established the celebration in 1976, did refer to the month as Black History Month from its expansion from Black History Week. However, a quick check of the National Archives quickly shows that this story was entirely untrue. [Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]