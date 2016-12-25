Gigi Hadid Isn’t Worried That Taylor Swift Will ‘Steal’ Zayn Malik Because Of Their ‘Same Taste’ In Men

A headline claims that Gigi Hadid is worried that Zayn Malik is working closely with Taylor Swift because the model allegedly knows that “guys find Taylor irresistible.” According to a recent report by OK! via Gossip Cop, while the 23-year-old is delighted that her beau has collaborated with her close friend for the Fifty Shades Darker track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Gigi and Taylor’s “history of dating the same guy” allegedly “amplified” the Victoria’s Secret model’s insecurity. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Gigi and Taylor both dated Joe Jonas. “The fact that she and Taylor have the same taste in men freaks her out a little. It doesn’t matter that Gigi is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world right now. She knows chemistry isn’t always about looks, and Taylor’s got charm for days,” remarked the magazine’s insider. Gossip Cop debunked the report for it was even Gigi who encouraged Zayn and Taylor to work together. Furthermore, Gigi has no reason to keep a watchful eye on the two important people in her life because Zayn and Taylor did not record the song in the same place. Songwriter Jack Antonoff previously revealed that the song was created in just a week. Taylor recorded at his house and Zayn only sent his vocal parts from Los Angeles. A Hollywood Life insider claimed that Gigi urged the two to team up for a song. When the song came out, Gigi showed her support by sharing an artwork of the track on her Twitter account. Following Taylor’s breakup with Tom Hiddleston, the trio went out in September for dinner where they discussed the collaboration. As reported by the Daily Mail, Zayn acknowledged that Taylor reached out to him because she’s friends with Gigi. “The interesting thing was, she is friends with Gi, so she already reached out after hearing it because Jack had just played her the song anyway and she went in the studio the next day to record it. She mentioned to me that she liked the song and I already kind of knew in the back of my head that she liked it. So I asked her if she wanted to be on it and she was cool with it.” The “Pillowtalk” singer also did not miss the chance to open up about his decision to go solo. “I’m enjoying what I’m doing at the minute, but obviously when I was in the band, there were times where I felt like I needed that time out to recollect my thoughts and see exactly where everything was at. But right now I feel like I have the time to process things in my own space, it’s cool and enjoyable.” In the same interview, Zayn was asked how he courted Gigi. He responded that he simply asked her if she’s interested to go on a date. “A gentleman never tells the full details, but we met, and we spoke and we went on a date,” he said. [Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com] Zayn and Gigi have only been dating for a year but a recent report claims that the Bradford-born artist already proposed. Gigi allegedly turned him down because she feels that she’s too young at 21 to make a lifetime commitment. Another reason is that she reportedly wants to make sure that Zayn’s “the one” especially after seeing her mother, Yolanda, go through two divorces. The “I Don’t Mind” singer was previously engaged to Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards. He called off the engagement in August 2015, a few months after he left One Direction for he wanted to live normally. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]

