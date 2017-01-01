How Did George Michael Die? George Michael Allegedly Committed Suicide, Fadi Fawaz Confirms Hackers Were Involved In George Michael Suicide Tweets [Debunked]

How did George Michael die? Well, many thought the question was answered by George Michael’s long-time boyfriend this morning on Twitter. Messages from Fadi Fawaz’s Twitter account claimed George Michael killed himself on Christmas day after numerous suicide attempts. The tweets revealed the two were inseparable right until the time of George’s death, according to the Daily Mail. In a series of tweets appearing on Fadi Fawaz’s account, he claimed George Michael killed himself and ended his seemingly happy life. I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless… x A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:54pm PST Fawaz told Mirror Online that his Twitter account was hacked. The boyfriend of the late singer said he is absolutely shocked and a bit scared regarding the early morning hacking. The Twitter account has been deleted since the flurry of grieving tweets. “I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed… It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.” I will never stop missing you . X A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Sep 21, 2012 at 8:24am PDT George Michael was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire. The “Careless Whisper” singer, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, was actually found in his bed by his lover who had gone to wake him up so he could get ready for a planned Christmas Day lunch. The tweets were detailed and mentioned the moment Fadi found Michael unresponsive in his bed. The emotional Twitter messages didn’t end there. The Twitter account associated with Fawaz also posted his last tweet of 2016. “Not sure who that nasty close friend of George (sic) but I was in a relationship with George Michael till I found him dead in bed… The only thing George wanted is to die. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed… We loved each other very much and were together almost 24 hours a day.” Messages from George Michael’s boyfriend’s Twitter account claimed the late singer committed suicide on Christmas day. [Image by Oli Scarff/Getty Images] Several news outlets had reported on the sorrow filled tweets and noted it was not clear that he had actually written the messages. The late singer’s boyfriend previously used his Twitter account to express grief about his partner’s death. On Boxing Day, Fadi revealed his deep feelings of loss. “It’s a Xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you.” On New Year’s Eve Fawaz posted a photo of a gold-glittered middle finger, denouncing the year of 2016. “I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart. X” The George Michael suicide tweets arrived the heels of emerging news reports that police will be speaking to Fadi as part of their investigation into the George Michael’s death. A friend close to the Michael told the Daily Star: “We’ve been told the police will be looking to speak to Fadi this week, either at his home or in Pangbourne Police Station… They have given him a few days to grieve for his loss, but are now keen to try and find out what part, if any, drugs may have played in George’s death while the circumstances are still fresh in Fadi’s mind… There’s a strong suspicion that this was drug related, so officers will be keen to ascertain who may have been supplying any drugs to George.” The cause of death for George Michael was inconclusive after the examination of his body was conducted. Law enforcement has confirmed that they are treating Michael’s death as unexplained and not suspicious. Police said they are carrying out further tests including toxicology reports to establish if drugs were involved. The results of the additional tests are not expected for several weeks to come. I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:53am PST This news also follows reports that George Michael was struggling to cope with the fact his singing ability had been impaired after contracting pneumonia in 2011. The illness is reported to have reduced his lung capacity by 20 percent and significantly decreased his vocal power, according to the Daily Mail. A source close to the singer told The Mirror that it was difficult for George Michael to deal with losing his voice capacity. The source said it was like he was losing his inner self or “his soul.” “He needed drugs and alcohol and anything he could get hold of to cope with such a severe loss.” The source claimed, once things sunk in, life became dark for the singer. George soon realized he would never be the same singer again and was tipped over the psychological edge. What do you think of the flood of grieving tweets coming from Fawad’s Twitter account? Sound off in the comment section below! [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

