Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Rumored To Put Divorce On Hold [Debunked]

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have become the latest couple in the battle of divorce rumors. The latest rumor is that they are putting their divorce on hold. This is according to the latest print edition of In Touch. Gossip Cop summarizes their story. “It’s alleged in the new issue of In Touch, ‘After months apart, Jennifer Aniston gives Justin Theroux another chance as he returns home to save their marriage.’ According to the magazine, now that they’ve spent the holidays together, the actress has ‘hope’ for the future of their relationship. A so-called “friend” allegedly sad that Justin appeared just as overjoyed to see her as she was to see him. However, as Gossip Cop notes, this story appears to be completely fabricated. Jennifer Aniston is not getting a divorce. [Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images] “Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s divorce is on hold? That’s what a certain tabloid wants readers to believe. Gossip Cop, however, can expose what’s really going on,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that Aniston and Theroux were never divorcing, so there is no divorce to suddenly call off. Just a couple weeks before, Life & Style were declaring that the divorce was going to take place over the holidays. Gossip Cop summarized the cover story that appeared on the print edition of the tabloid. “According to Life & Style, Theroux and Aniston have been fighting over a myriad of issues, including disagreements over starting a family, his friendships with other women and spending time apart.” A mysterious “source” allegedly told the magazine that there will be a divorce announcement by the end of the year, and it was going to be Aniston’s worst Christmas ever. However, Gossip Cop called the story an absolute lie. “Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are NOT divorcing over the holidays, despite a completely fabricated tabloid cover story. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct this claim. We’re told it’s false,” claimed columnist Andrew Shuster, who was obviously right since it is after Christmas and the couple are still together. However, the talk of a Jennifer Aniston/Justin Theroux divorce is still a hot topic on Twitter. My girl Jennifer Aniston with the divorce ?! Gimme 2years baby gurrrrll for me to get on the lyfe screen ???? — FlacoGordo (@JoeySideways) December 25, 2016 Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Divorce Over Holidays: Marriage Crumbles – Justin Lives Like Bachelor! https://t.co/ajOc0JsrNm — Celeb Dirty Laundry (@celebdirtylaund) December 14, 2016 2016 has been a great year for Jennifer Aniston, despite being age-shamed and body-shamed by tabloids. In July, she wrote an op-ed at the Huffington Post about the topic. “For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up. I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of journalism, the First Amendment, and celebrity news,” Aniston wrote, adding that the way she is portrayed by the media is simply a reflection of how we see and portray women in general, measured against an unrealistic standard of beauty. In 2016, Aniston took on the tabloids. [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] According to Newsday, Aniston appeared on Ellen and talked about why she decided to take on the tabloids. “Continuing on a theme she expounded upon in a Huffington Post essay in July and in a November interview in Marie Claire magazine, the ‘Office Christmas Party’ star said on Wednesday’s ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ that both tabloids and the public ‘need to take responsibility on what we ingest into our brains.’” Aniston noted that people should stop buying the tabloids and that women need to support other women, especially at this time. Do you agree with Jennifer Aniston? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section. [Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]

