Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Quash Divorce Rumors With Family Photo On Christmas Day [Debunked]

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been the subject of divorce rumors for some time now, which stems from the personal struggles each has been dealing with. Kim has been struggling with anxiety and trauma on account of her Paris robbery in early October while Kanye was hospitalized in November due to exhaustion and mental health issues. But the “Famous” rapper and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star apparently debunked the divorce rumors by posing for a photo with their two children, North, 3, and Saint, 1. West went on Twitter on Tuesday to share the family photo, which was taken at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party. “Happy Holidays,” he wrote as a caption. Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/fxLFQQWJG7 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 27, 2016 Sources close to the couple insist that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain “a couple” despite the barrage of divorce rumors cropping up on a regular basis. Kim, however, admits that it has been a tough 12 months for her and Kanye. Still, she insists that they they have never considered or talked about divorce. “They are still a couple” source told New York Post‘s “Page Six” on Tuesday “There’s no discussion of a separation or a divorce. “But they have absolutely had a tough year. They’ve been through a lot.” Kim Kardashian, who hasn’t published a single tweet since the Paris robbery, seems to be back to her old dashing self in the family photo shared by husband Kanye, baring her cleavage in a gorgeous gold flounce dress. Kanye West spotted leaving the building he and his wife Kim Kardashain have been staying since their return to the US following the reality star’s Paris robbery.

[Image by Ezra Kaplan/AP Images] West, who is being treated as an outpatient following his hospitalization, is now sporting blonde hair. Their two kids, North and Saint, looked adorable as usual. A guest at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party reportedly sparked divorce rumors anew after noticing that West was absent for some of the evening and Kim wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. Daily Mail later reported that West wasn’t at the party earlier in the evening because he had gone to watch a movie with a friend. As for Kardashian not wearing her wedding ring, insiders pointed out that it’s to be expected since the reality star is no longer wearing expensive jewelry since her traumatic robbery in Paris in October. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is ‘over’ as she’s seen WITHOUT her wedding ring and bars him from Christ… https://t.co/K3PndU3DDA — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) December 25, 2016 ‘Kimye’ has been put through a grinder in the last few months, and many insiders feel that the marriage is bound to end in 2017, Kanye’s tweet notwithstanding. In fact, famous celebrity blogger Perez Hilton predicts that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will have a divorce in 2017, as reported by The Sun. With Hilton’s reputation as one of the most connected men in Hollywood since he launched his blog in 2011, it’s not surprising that his take on the relationship is being taken seriously by many news outlets. “There is definitely trouble in Kardashian-West land. “I’m not very optimistic… if I look into my mirror ball of predictions I would say that at some time in 2017 Kim and Kanye will be getting divorced.” Perez also talked about Kim and Kanye’s current efforts to save their marriage. “The very latest is that they have entered couple therapy and I hope he’s also getting his own therapy. “He is under the care of doctors but in America they over prescribed – he may just be getting medication. “It’s clear that he needs a lot of help.” Perez Hilton used to be good friends with Kim Kardashian, but their friendship turned sour back in 2015 after the celebrity blogger decided to ban the entire Kardashian family from his blog for one full week. The decision also urged Kim to unfollow Hilton in her social media accounts. Do you think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are headed for a divorce in 2017? Or would they be able to pull it together for their children? Feel free to share your thoughts below. [Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]

