Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Not Split [Debunked]

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not broken up, despite what a new report suggests. According to an OK! Magazine report days ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly gave a recent “hint at a breakup,” but according to a second report by Gossip Cop, the accusation is “wrong.” On January 22, Gossip Cop revealed details of OK! Magazine‘s report, which suggested a recent blog post about dating was a clue at Khloe Kardashian’s potential split from Tristan Thompson, who she began dating last summer. As the outlet explained, Khloe Kardashian shared a piece about the “dating dos and don’ts,” which left her “fans scratching their heads.” In response to the blog post, OK! Magazine claimed Khloe Kardashian was “eager to get back into the dating game.” Tristan Thompson attends the 2016 ESPYS on July 13, 2016

[Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson struck up a romance last summer after Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom for the second time. In August, the new couple was seen together at a club in Los Angeles before house-hunting with a couple of friends. Weeks later, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen spending time with one another in Mexico before traveling to Miami, where they were spotted with Khloe Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian. In recent months, as Tristan Thompson continues his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Khloe Kardashian has been spending tons of time in Ohio, where she claims she’s enjoying her time away from the spotlight in Los Angeles. She was even seen leaving Los Angeles recently, but still, OK! Magazine felt that a breakup between her and Thompson has been looming. That said, the magazine didn’t share any actual evidence of trouble in paradise. In response to the report regarding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s potential breakup, Gossip Cop said the couple has been seemingly growing more serious about their relationship, and noted the story as completely “wrong.” Prior to Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, the reality star was married to Lamar Odom for about 7 years. However, they were only together for about 4 years. As fans of Kardashian may recall, Kardashian and Odom got married in September 2009 and pasted was in 2013 as rumors claimed Odom was using drugs and involving himself with other women. Khloe Kardashian attends Cosmopolitan’s 50th Birthday Celebration on October 12, 2015

[Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Although Khloe Kardashian initially filed for divorce from Lamar Odom on December 13, 2013, she and Odom remained in touch for years and although Kardashian dated other people after their split, they faced rumors of a possible reunion up until recently. However, after remaining at Odom’s side for months after the former Los Angeles Lakers player suffered a drug overdose, Khloe Kardashian was faced with more rumors regarding her estranged husband’s alleged drug use and ultimately decided to file for divorce for a second time in May of last year. In other Khloe Kardashian news, a report recently suggested that Tristan Thompson may soon be seen on her family’s reality show. In addition, he is allegedly open to the idea of a potential spinoff series for the two of them. “Tristan has no problem being on [Khloe Kardashian]’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashian‘s” a source told Hollywood Life earlier this month. “[He] has even joked with Khloe that they would be great on TV together if they ever got their own spin-off… He is open to sharing his life with Khloe with the world… when the NBA season is over of course.” To see more of Khloe Kardashian and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network in March. So far, no confirmation has been given in regard to Thompson’s possible appearance during the show. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]