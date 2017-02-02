Kim Kardashian Isn't Quitting 'KUWTK' After Robbery [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian is not leaving E! Network’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians ahead of the series’ upcoming season premiere, despite what a new report has suggested. According to a new report by Life & Style magazine, it is alleged that the 36-year-old mother of two is considering an exit from her family’s hit reality series, which will soon air its 13th season on the E! Network. “What would Keeping Up with the Kardashians be like without [Kim Kardashian]? The world may soon find out. After a 10-year run, Kim wants to jump ship,” a source told the magazine, according to a report by Gossip Cop on February 2. Around the time that her former boyfriend, rapper Ray J, released a sex tape starring himself and Kim Kardashian, she and her family began starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the years since, the Kardashian and Jenner families have become one of the most, if not the most, popular families on television. Kim Kardashian attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016

[Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] “[Kim Kardashian] says Keeping Up With the Kardashians is just consuming too much of her time. Kim wants to build herself as a true brand and feels hindered by being a part of [the show],” the Life & Style insider continued. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, was said to be furious with her daughter, who is currently under contract to appear on the reality series. Kim Kardashian also faced rumors of a possible exit from Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the end of last year after she was robbed at gunpoint by several masked men in Paris, France. “[Kim Kardashian]’s feeling understandably emotional at the moment. She’s unsure whether she wants to do the show – she feels so shaken and vulnerable,” a source told Closer magazine, according to a report by MTV News. “She’s reassessing everything at the moment and she’s not sure she wants to open up her personal life to the world any more.” Kim Kardashian was in town with her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, when she was robbed in her Paris hotel room by several men who bound her before stealing millions of dollars worth of jewelry. However, at the time of the robbery, Kendall and Kourtney were enjoying a night out on the town with Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard. Following the incident, Kris Jenner was reportedly a big support for Kim Kardashian and had allegedly informed her that while she sympathized with her situation, she did not want to see her daughter leave Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attend Buro 24/7 Fashion Forward Initiative on September 30, 2016

[Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] “[Kris Jenner] told her that [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] has made her an international star and that [Kim Kardashian] shouldn’t let what happened deny her the success it’s taken her years to achieve,” the source claimed, “but she also understands Kim’s worries and her safety is Kris’ number-one priority – so if she really wants to stop filming then she accepts that it’s her choice.” Although numerous rumors in recent years have spoken of Kim Kardashian’s possible exit from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as the alleged exits of other members of the show, the mother of two does not currently have any plans to walk away from the series. In fact, as Gossip Cop pointed out, she and her family recently enjoyed a vacation in Costa Rica, where they filmed scenes for their show. In addition, a rep for Kim Kardashian informed the outlet that the Life & Style magazine report was “false.” To see more of Kim Kardashian and her family, including her mother Kris Jenner, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]