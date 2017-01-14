No, Angelina Jolie Is Not In The Middle Of A Breakdown Over Brad [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been making headlines lately for their messy divorce and custody battle regarding their six children. The couple split back in September when Jolie filed for divorce from the Allied star and released a statement that she would seek full physical custody of the children for their best interest. Everyone should be able to keep the details of their divorce private, especially when children are involved. https://t.co/A5gh1qWrl1 — Andrew Woolley (@woolleyandco) January 10, 2017 Since that point, things have been a bit nasty between the two, with an FBI investigation being launched against Pitt after an alleged incident on a private jet. Brad was cleared of the claimed abuse he had been investigated for, however. Following this, Jolie insisted that Brad receive drug and alcohol testing prior to seeing their children and is only to visit his children with supervision. After months of court drama and news about filed documents accusing one another of not having the best interest of the children in mind, the former couple have finally agreed to seal court documents and to make their case private to avoid having their custody battle and divorce play out in the media. Angelina Jolie Reportedly Had A ‘Meltdown’ After Brad Pitt Was Allowed To See Their Kids On Christmas https://t.co/c68aqtlfOG — Lindsay Cronin (@GirlWithGossip) December 30, 2016 However, tabloids are still attempting to dig up dirt about the case but are seemingly having to fabricate tales seeing as the real happenings are not available. One such fabrication includes Angelina Jolie having apparently experienced a breakdown over the divorce and losing Brad. As Gossip Cop notes, the rumor reported by Star is entirely untrue. “By turns tearful, remorseful and abusive, Angelina Jolie’s behavior toward Brad Pitt has grown frighteningly erratic since she split from him — and it’s dragging Brad down. According to the magazine, the actress ‘put on a happy face’ when she recently traveled with their kids to Colorado, but she is actually ‘desperately unhappy — and so torn over her split from Brad Pitt that she’s on the verge of a major meltdown!’” The publication went on to quote words of a supposed source stating that Angelina has been “totally schizo about Brad,” and the source, who is apparently close to the estranged couple, claims that Angelina has been “calling Brad constantly, saying how much she loves and missed him, Then in the next breath, she lashes out and swears she wants nothing to do with him. She starts cursing him out and telling him he ruined her life.” The recent rumored erratic behavior has resulted due to her new life as a single parent. The source went on to claim that Jolie is “overwhelmed” and that the “nights have been the hardest.” The insider also insists that this is when Angelina begins to feel the most lonely and then asks herself if she was wrong to have filed for divorced from Pitt with such haste. Gossip Cop also relays that the article in the tabloid references Angelina’s “Jekyll and Hyde behavior,” and alleges that the actress regrets filing for divorce from Brad Pitt, showing jealousy about rumors of new romances Brad may be engaging in. The most recent romance rumor that Pitt is apparently involved in is with Kate Hudson. Once again, it has been Star that has perpetuated such claims. GC has stamped out all of these rumors by getting to the truth of the matter and reminding that tabloids are simply searching for new dirt and are unable to find any, so are turning to fabricated tales instead. “Of course, both of those cover stories were completely made up, and this new piece is, too. But it’s laughable that the tabloid can’t even stay consistent. What’s more is that this tale is just a copycat version of this week’s OK! cover story, which falsely alleged Jolie was having a ‘breakdown‘ over Pitt. As an impeccable Jolie contact exclusively told us when we debunked all these claims days ago, Jolie is NOT calling Pitt, nor is she regretting the divorce.She isn’t melting down, either, or struggling to care for her family. It’s all just tabloid lies, also known as fake news.” [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

