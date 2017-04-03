Was ‘GoT’ Season 7 Episode 1 Leaked? ‘Game Of Thrones’ April Fools Prank Emerge

Was GoT Season 7 Episode 1 Leaked? This may be your first thought after reading the unbelievable report that the highly anticipated return of HBO’s Emmy award-winning series has been spoiled by a leakage online. Game of Thrones Season 7 is coming a bit later than usual as showrunners decide to begin taping episodes for the show’s new season in Winter 2016 to coincide with the words “Winter has come.” Because of this, the anticipation that has been gnawing at the GoT fans minds cause them to become vulnerable to fake updates about the show. A perfect example of this is a report from the website Mens XP claiming that GoT Season 7 Episode 1 was leaked. The article, which begins by noting the magic of the Internet makes it possible to master every hack and makes it impossible to protect any secret, claims that the jaw dropping episode was nothing compared to the recently released official Game of Thrones trailer. “Yes, the first episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 has been leaked online. Hold on to something near you or sit down where you are because the episode is beyond jaw-dropping.” The outlet continues to talk about “the trauma of the ending” and how “winter will come wayyy sooner than expected” before claiming that the GoT Season 7 Episode 1 was far from what fans may have expected. What made it appear convincing is the fact that it mentioned a previous leakage on Reddit and said that the GoT Season 7 Episode 1 resurfaced. It then directs its readers to a link where they are supposedly given access to the leaked episode. But lo and behold! It was a mere April Fools’ Day ruse, linking a parody of the show titled “Game of Morons.” According to The Quint, there is no surprise that fans of the show were easily fooled by the April Fools’ Day prank considering “the notorious reputation of its diehard fans.” W/ #TWD having it’s Season Finale this week I wouldn’t mind a #GOT Leak ???? I was good & avoided last yrs leak, July can’t come soon enuf — CDino (@CDINO98) March 28, 2017 I’m so tired of waiting for #GOT ???????? please can season 7 come out today???? you leakers, leak it please???????? I’m terribly bored???? — hey_its_MrsHamilton (@thembieluv71) March 7, 2017 When you think about it, any leakage of their precious Game of Thrones seem impossible especially with HBO’s tight-lipped management and crew as well as the not-so-secretive cast of the show. What fans should believe is the fact that the studio has already released the first-ever trailer that provides Easter Eggs about the upcoming GoT Season 7 due to make its way to our TV screens on July 16, 2017, as reported by the Inquisitr. Based on the recently released Game of Thrones trailer, we know that Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow will be fighting in a war to determine who the rightful owner of the Iron Throne should be. We analyzed the Game of Thrones teaser trailer so you don’t have to. SPOILER ALERT: Winter is coming #GoT pic.twitter.com/8tZHQgcCXw — ScreenJunkies News (@sjnews) March 30, 2017 On top of that, the trailer provided fans with something to think about as one Redditor saw something of note in the close-up shot of the Night King’s icy blue eye. According to Express UK, Redditor FacelessGreensear noticed a reflection of what appears to be the top of the Wall which indicates the possibility that the White Walkers are closing in on Westeros. This is sure to give you shivers! https://t.co/8U9RnICxfa #GameofThrones #JonSnow #DaenerysTargaryen #tvseries #tvshow #GoT @Charisjjackson pic.twitter.com/kvY1OHkVAG — The Initiative Pro (@initiative_pro) March 31, 2017 The outlet further linked the clue to Kit Harington’s statement in March 2017, revealing that Jon Snow will undergo “big change” in Game of Thrones Season 7. “I sort of know where he is now. Next season will be next season, he might go through a big change, I don’t know,” he said. He then said something that might shock fans of the Bastard of Winterfell when he began talking about whether he feels a connection to the character. “I think I’ve come into a place of feeling quite emotional about him, actually, knowing that I’m not going to get to go back to him after next year.” #GOT Game Of Thrones: Maisie Williams Has Harsh Words For Those Who Leak Spoilers -… https://t.co/kKkS3tAEtt #Gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/FXcWBVfSkK — Game of Thrones News (@GameofThroneVII) January 29, 2017 Were you inclined to believe the report claiming that GoT Season 7 Episode 1 leaked? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below and join us in waiting for more updates about Game of Thrones Season 7 before July 16, 2017 arrives. [Featured Image by HBO]