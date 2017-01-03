Amanda Stanton Dumps 'Bachelors In Paradise' Costar Beau Josh Murray

Amanda Stanton has confirmed that she and her now-ex-fiance and Bachelors in Paradise Season 3 costar Josh Murray have officially called it splits. The news comes after weeks of speculation that the two were going through a breakup. E! News’ Samantha Schnurr reported on the breakup after Stanton discussed it at The Bachelor Season 21 premiere event. Sidenote: You read that correctly. There have apparently been 21 seasons of The Bachelor. EXCLUSIVE: #BachelorInParadise star Amanda Stanton opens up about Josh Murray split: “We’re very different people.” https://t.co/4timoBbzry pic.twitter.com/oFQXnSzves — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 3, 2017 “I think there’s kind of been a lot of speculation about our relationship,” Amanda Stanton said at the event.“We did break up and we didn’t just come out with a statement. I didn’t really know how to go about it—it’s kind of a weird thing, but we did break up.” The reality star expressed a sense of relief when opening up about her breakup with Murray. “I think it’s good to kind of clear the air because I think there’s been so many questions and confusion about our relationship,” Stanton continued. “We did decide to go our separate ways.” Amanda Stanton made her reality TV debut in Season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016. She was eliminated in Week 8, finishing in fourth place. She then appeared in Season 3 of Bachelors in Paradise, a spinoff of The Bachelor, later that year. Stanton met Josh Murray, who had originally appeared on Season 10 of The Bachelorette, on Bachelors in Paradise. The two got engaged when Stanton and co-contestant Lace Morris were named co-winners of the show after vying for two of the bachelors, Murray and Grant Kemp, for several weeks. Kemp, who had previously appeared on Bachelor Nation, became engaged to Morris. Rumors of the Stanton and Murray breakup began circulating in mid-December when E! News reported that a source close to the couple said that their already “volatile” relationship had suffered a deal-breaking flare up. “This split seems more serious than past fights,” the source told E! News at the time. In both E! News reports, Josh Murray’s “temper” was cited as a reason for the couple’s troubles. Speculation of a Stanton and Murray breakup grew when fans noticed that Murray had liked a comment on an Instagram post that suggested it was time that he move on. “May I say it might be high time to find a nice girl outside the media world? Good luck again in Atlanta!!” the Instagram post read, according to Schnurr. Regardless of any lingering hostility or resentment that may be going on behind the scenes, and Murray perhaps betraying some passive-aggressive tendencies with some of the comments he chooses to like, the two reality TV celebs have continued to remain cordial when speaking of each other. Stanton had nothing bad to say about Murray at The Bachelor premier event. She simply confirmed that they had separated. Two weeks ago, Murray posted a picture of him holding Stanton’s young daughter with the caption, “I will always love this precious little angel.” I will always love this precious little angel ❤️ A photo posted by Josh Allan Murray (@joshmurray11) on Dec 16, 2016 at 4:48pm PST Murray has always respected Stanton for being such a loving mother. “I love that Amanda’s a mom. She’s an amazing mom,” Murray told E! News in September, just before he proposed to Stanton. “I’m madly in love with her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s very sweet, kind, generous—I could go on and on for days!” For many fans of Stanton and Murray as well as fans of The Bachelor and Bachelors in Paradise, it must be somewhat heartbreaking to see their romance blossom and then whither within only a few months. We wish Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray the best as they go their separate ways after their breakup. [Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]

