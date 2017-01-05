Amber Rose Is In An 'Absolutely Amazing' Relationship With Val Chmerkovskiy [Pics]

Amber Rose is in an “absolutely amazing” relationship with her new boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy. The Dancing with the Stars alumna recently divulged to her Loveline podcast cohost Dr. Chris Donaghue that she is basically head over heels for Chmerkovskiy, whom she met on the hit dancing show. “It’s amazing. It’s so good,” Rose told Donaghue on Wednesday’s episode of the show, according to an account from E! News. “It’s been four months and I love his family and everyone is great.” Rose was absolutely gushing about her new boyfriend. “Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy,” she continued. The podcast love confession came on the same day that Amber Rose posted a pic of her and boyfriend Chmerkovskiy sharing a passionate kiss on Instagram. The Instagram post was captioned simply with “My Love” and a heart emoji. My Love ❤️ A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST The post quickly racked up over 100,000 likes from Rose’s 13.4 million followers. Valentin “Val” Chmerkovskiy is a Ukrainian-American professional dancer who appeared on Dancing with the Stars with Amber Rose in 2016. However, the two were not partners on the show. Chmerkovskiy was paired with American Olympic gymnast Lauren Zoe “Laurie” Hernandez, and Rose was partnered with Maksim “Maks” Aleksandrovich Chmerkovskiy, who happens to be the brother of Val. Rose and Maks Chmerkovskiy finished in 9th place, while Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy went on to win the competition that season. Val Chmerkovskiy has appeared on 11 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, winning the competition twice, coming in second place one season and coming in third place on three other seasons. Amber Rose Returns To Social Media To Gush Over Boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy https://t.co/T36ce0T8DR pic.twitter.com/PLAymTLt7C — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) December 17, 2016 Amber Rose has become a household name for her frequent appearances in music videos and reality TV shows, as well as her modeling career, her clothing company, and role as host of Loveline and her own TV show, The Amber Rose Show. She’s also had high-profile relationships with other celebrities. Rose first gained national attention when she appeared in Young Jeezy’s 2008 video for his song “Put It On.” After that, she appeared in Ludacris’ “What Them Girls Like” video off his Theater of the Mind album, as well as videos for Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa, and Fabolous. She made headlines in 2009 for appearing nude in an ad for Kanye West’s line of Louis Vuitton shoes, as The Cut reported at the time. West and Rose had a brief but tumultuous affair after that, before Rose eventually went on to date and then marry Wiz Khalifa. The love triangle led to an epic Twitter feud between the three, in which West called Rose “a stripper” and claimed to be the true father of her child with Khalifa. “Bro first of all you stole your whole sh*t from (Kid) Cudi,” West tweeted at Khalifa in the first of a series of 27 tweets directed at the couple, the New York Daily News reported at the time. “[Y]ou let a stripper trap you,” West said, referring to Rose, who had been an adult dancer before becoming a model. West then said that he “owned” Khalifa and Rose’s son, adding “[You] wouldn’t have a child if it wasn’t for me.” Many interpreted those last comments as West suggesting he had actually fathered the child. “Awww @kanyewest are u mad I’m not around to play in ur a**hole anymore?” Rose replied in a tweet. West later adamantly denied Rose’s accusation in another tweet. Even after their breakup, Rose has stated that Khalifa was the only man she ever loved, according to a report from E! News. We’ll wait and see how her relationship with new boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy stacks up. [Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]

