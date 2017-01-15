Angelina Jolie’s Feud With Chelsea Handler And Jennifer Aniston Explained

Angelina Jolie has made a name for herself as an established dynamic Hollywood actress. Recently divorced from Brad Pitt, she is reported to be having a hard time dealing with the aftermath of the break-up. According to a report by The Hollywood Gossip, Brad Pitt was a huge help to Angelina Jolie when they were together and always helped with the little things such as cooking and reading to the kids. Now that she is doing it all by herself, while working on her career and still having to go through the stresses associated with a break-up, things are certainly much harder. This is according to a source close to the actress who spoke to OK Magazine. The following is an excerpt of the report detailing this. ???? A photo posted by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:05am PST “She didn’t always acknowledge it, but Brad was a huge help — breaking up fights, reading to the little ones. He used to cook for them too. Now that she has to do everything, she’s overwhelmed and anxious all the time. Between that and the stress of strategizing this divorce, she’s barely sleeping and not eating.” That said, Angelina Jolie also has a couple of ongoing feuds. Starting with her beef with Chelsea Handler, it all started in 2010, when she came out clean, while on an interview with Glamour magazine about her feelings towards Angelina. The following was Chelsea’s statement. Describe Angelina in 3 words ❤️ A photo posted by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:14am PST “Yeah, I’m not a fan. She just doesn’t come off to me as a sincere woman. She seems like a woman that you’d really want to avoid.” In 2012 the comedian said that the Maleficent star didn’t strike her as a girl’s girl. This was while speaking to More magazine, stating, “You just know as a woman, when you see another woman, if that’s a woman you can trust.” Her opinion was mostly in light of the Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt split. Brad Pitt was rumored to be having an affair with Angelina Jolie before he broke up with Jennifer Aniston. In September last year, Chelsea Handler also bashed Angelina Jolie on her show following her break-up with Brad Pitt. The following were her not-so-savory remarks about the actress. “There are rumors that part of the problem was that Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed. I wonder why he would need to self-medicate? Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages. Oh yeah, because he married a f–king lunatic, that’s why… But we should all respect their privacy during this very difficult time. So this will be the last time I speak of this on TV. You can follow me on Twitter.” Describe Angelina in 3 words ❤️ A photo posted by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:14am PST This is as reported by US Magazine. As for Jennifer Aniston’s feud with Angelina Jolie, she is over it if her recently reported views are anything to go by. According to sources who spoke to US Weekly, Jennifer Aniston does not harbor any negativity from her marriage to Brad Pitt. But apparently, Jennifer Aniston always thought Angelina Jolie was too complex for Brad Pitt. The following is an excerpt of the report highlighting this. There is nothing more rare, nor more beautiful, than a woman being unapologetically herself; comfortable in her perfect imperfection. To me, that is the true essence of beauty. ❤ #jenniferaniston #tb #la A photo posted by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferjaniston) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:51pm PST “She (Jennifer Aniston) always got the sense that something would happen with them eventually. She didn’t feel that Angelina was truly the one who Brad was meant to stay with. She always felt that Angelina was too complex for him. He’s a pretty simple guy.” Presently, Brad Pitt is rumored to be romantically involved with Kate Hudson, although these are still unconfirmed reports. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and husband Justin Theroux’s relationship is still going strong. [Featured Image by Stefan Rousseau – WPA Pool/Getty Images]

