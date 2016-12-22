Bella Thorne And Charlie Puth's Romance Just Fizzled [Report]

Bella Thorne’s whirlwind romance with singer Charlie Puth has already ended. The singer took to social media to make that important announcement to his fans. It turns out that Bella was still dating actor Tyler Posey when she was just spotted kissing Charlie on the beach the other day. The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” musician wanted his fans to know that he’s done with Bella Thorne after she posted a throwback photo of herself with the Teen Wolf star. On Thursday, Dec. 22, he tweeted a series of cryptic and emotional posts after he was spotted kissing the former Disney star on the beach in Miami on Sunday, Dec. 18. Despite the fact that the pair was obviously crazy about one another, Thorne, 19, had yet to confirm her split with Posey, 25, reports Us Weekly. On Wednesday night, the Shake It Up alum shared a Polaroid of herself and the actor writing, “Taking a trip down memory lane.” Taking a trip down memory lane ✨???? pic.twitter.com/tx2W6n6D4a — bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016 In response, Puth wrote a series of tweets that appeared to be aimed at Thorne. “I’m sorry…. You know who you are. … I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can’t be friends … you know who you are,” he wrote. “I can’t believe what I’m reading.” While he didn’t directly call out Bella, the Grammy-nominated singer expressed his sympathy for Tyler in his tweets. “No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I’m not going to be in the middle of it,” he said. “I don’t know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn’t be treated this way.” Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey supposedly ended their relationship. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV] Puth said that Thorne told him that she and Posey – who she started dating back in September – had ended their short-lived relationship. “She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me,” the singer explained. “I want nothing but peace for all, I’m just removing myself from this.” When a fan asked Bella on Twitter if she and Tyler lived together, she denied the rumor. See yah ????????????#denim #mondayvibes #takemeback A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:51am PST “Haha yeah and me and ty never lived together,” she responded. “We just were always together. … Rumors can’t always believe the media.” In a later tweet, Thorne finally confirmed that she and Posey had broken up weeks ago and stated that she and Puth were strictly in a platonic relationship. “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I AREN’T DATING we are friends,” she stated. On Thursday, Paper magazine published an interview with Thorne in which she explained why she puts her personal life out there on social media. “When [Posey and I] first started dating, paparazzi got a photo of us kissing outside and it sucked that people got that photo because we really didn’t want it out at the time. We were obviously dating and hanging out, but it just wasn’t necessary to put that in front of everyone’s face, you know? That one sucked.” The starlet also explained her approach to sharing her life with her fans on her social media accounts. “It really is a job in a sense that I watch my a** but not too closely, because I want to remain realistic. I’m myself. I’m very blunt. I’m a very honest person; I really don’t lie. So if you ask me a question or if my best friend asks me a question, you’re going to get the same answer. So I always try and be careful because people need to see a real face.” Puth and Thorne were first seen together at the 2016 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball over the weekend. The pair even posed for red carpet photos together. Despite those touchy-feely beach photos, a source told People that Puth and Thorne are just good friends. “Charlie said that they were just friends, but during his second song, he was singing to her on stage – she was off side-stage,” a source who was backstage at the show told the outlet. Bella Thorne was just seen hanging out with Charlie Puth over the weekend. [Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart] Over the summer, Thorne ended her one-year relationship with British actor Gregg Sulkin. The stars cited their busy work schedules as the reason behind their split. What are your thoughts on Bella Thorne’s love life? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart]

