Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Divorce: 'Batman' Star Still Gushes About His Ex-Wife

Batman movie star Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their intention to divorce in June 2015 but hardly a day goes by when they both do not gush about each other. Before meeting Garner, the Batman star had a share of his affairs with high-profile celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck began dating Garner in mid-2004 after establishing a close friendship on the sets of the 2001 release Pearl Harbor. The couple got married on June 29, 2005, in a private Caicos and Turks ceremony. From his marriage with Garner, Ben has three kids — Violet, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner. After spending more than a decade together, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced on June 30, 2015, that they are planning to part their ways. While talking about her true feelings for Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner told to Vanity Fair that he is a complicated guy. “He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.” [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Also during the interview, she gushed over his brilliance and the love they both shared. “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him, And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had.” Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner released a joint statement in June 2015, just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary, in regard to their mutual decision to part their ways. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” read their joint statement via E! News. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.” For many of the high-profile couples, this could be it for them. But for the sake of their children and their family, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner chose to stay together even after announcing their separation. Earlier this week, Ben Affleck talked to Us Weekly about Jennifer Garner’s cooking and his upcoming film Live By Night. During the interview, the 44-year-old talked about holidays with his family — including his three children and younger brother Casey Affleck. Chasing Amy star shared that Jennifer does all the cooking during the holidays while he has to clean all the dishes. [Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images] “Jen is a really great cook. She’s probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year – it was really, really good. Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook.” Apparently, this would not be for the first time when he has gushed about Jen or about her cooking skills. While promoting Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the star announced that Jen is a “superhero mom.” According to E! News, Affleck further revealed that he is really lucky to “have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with.” Even after ending their decade-long marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has set a great example for other couples who are facing divorce. When they will formally announce their divorce is still not revealed but their love and dedication towards their kids show that they truly are one of the best parents in the entertainment world. Do you think that they will ever reconcile their differences and get back together? Sound off your views in the comments below. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

