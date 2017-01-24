Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Fighting? Exes Arrive Separately To Church

Just when things seems to be going great for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, which started out speculations that the two are calling off their divorce, the estranged husband and wife appear to be having problems in their relationship. The Hollywood A-listers usually go to church together with their three children. However, the exes arrived and left the church in Brentwood separately last Sunday. According to X7Online, the 44-year-old actor arrived looking like a baller in his new black Bentley. The Miracles from Heaven actress, on the other hand, was seen braving the storm with their youngest child Samuel who looked adorable wearing his raincoat and boots. Their source confirmed that the mother and son didn’t get to ride the actor’s new car even if they were together at the church. According to the website, the Justice League star looked tired leaving the church and doesn’t care much about the rain as he heads back to his new car. One of the photographers asked if he supports the Women’s March which he casually replied with a nod and said “I do.” Watch the video below: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner fighting again? According to In Touch, the exes who still currently live in the same property had a fight over the actor’s alcohol problem. She allegedly told him that if he didn’t do something about his drinking, she’ll be forced to kick him out of the house. “Garner is concerned about Affleck’s behavior, so she gave him an ultimatum, and she’s serious about it,” an insider said. The Accountant actor was spotted with a mystery woman in Beverly Hills early this year which sparked cheating rumors. The two were all smiles as they spent the whole day together – having lunch in a sushi restaurant and going to a nearby bookstore. Inquisitr later on revealed the identity of Ben’s date and Jen has nothing to worry about her estranged husband’s female companion. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] According to Page Six, the name of the blonde woman is Elizabeth Weaver and she is the founder of the boutique caregiving service Concierge Nursing Care. They offer sober companion support for patients recovering from addiction so the actor is probably one of her clients. Based on the report and recent sightings, it seems that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are having problems because of his alcohol abuse. However, a source told Gossip Cop that the mother of three didn’t threaten her ex due to his excessive drinking. Ever since the famous Hollywood couple announced that they are getting a divorce in 2015, the two have been trying to do their best to co-parent their children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4. Despite being together, there are still moments that the sadness can be seen on Ben’s face. [Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images] In fact, a photo of the actor looking melancholic beside his co-star Henry Cavill was made into a funny meme. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, the Live by Night star shared his thoughts on the Ben Affleck sad meme which went viral last year. “It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill, where I don’t say anything, and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it,” he replied when asked about the lesson he got while doing a superhero movie. “That’s one thing I learned.” Watch Affleck’s reaction on the funny meme below: Contrary to reports that the Daredevil co-stars are fighting, Radar Online reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are getting along really well. The actress allegedly confided to their source claiming that she is getting the best of both worlds now that they are having some intimacy. The pair reportedly ignited the spark in their relationship during their trip to the cold slopes of Montana. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]