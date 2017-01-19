Blake Shelton Admits He Is 'Nervous' For Gwen Stefani To Come Back to 'The Voice' For Season 12

Their romance started on The Voice, but as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton return to the show for Season 12, the country crooner is feeling a little nervous about the reunion. Why is Shelton worried about Stefani’s highly anticipated return? Enstarz is reporting that Shelton opened up about Stefani’s return to The Voice during a chat with Cody Alan on CMT. Despite being the coach with the most wins on the show, Shelton admitted that he and Stefani weren’t sure how to handle their romance in front of the cameras. “We were both nervous about it. [We wondered], ‘How is this going to work?’ But it brings a new level of competition to the show. Just when you think 12 seasons in it kind of is what it is, it’s not anymore. With her and I in this relationship, it’s so exciting! It truly is!” Stefani and Shelton’s romance unfolded on the set during Season 9. According to Rare, Stefani took a break the next two seasons but is set to re-join the competition alongside Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys for Season 12. Stefani was replaced by Christina Aguilera in Season 10 and Miley Cyrus in Season 11. Since leaving the show, Gwen Stefani served as Blake Shelton’s mentor on Season 10. [Image by NBC] Shelton was coming off a divorce with Miranda Lambert when his romance with Stefani heated up. Stefani had also done through a breakup with rocker Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons. Stefani and Rossdale were married 13 years before their divorce. While fans wait for the premiere of the new season, Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Stefani recently bragged about her man on social media. The No Doubt alum took to Twitter following Shelton’s new single, “Guy with a Girl.” “How r u real?! #uramazing #luckytoknowu #everyonelovesBS #guywithagirl ##1 Gx,” Stefani wrote. Stefani’s post was in response to Shelton’s earlier Tweet thanking fans for their support. Shelton’s newest single comes on the heels of his latest album, If I’m Honest, which featured several hit tracks. “Wow!!!’ Guy with a Girl’ is #1 at radio!!!” Shelton told fans on social media. “Thank y’all!!!! Thank you country radio!! And thank you Warner Nashville!!!” Blake Shelton’s romance with Stefani is clearly stronger than ever. Apart from the love shown on social media, the couple spent a lot time together this past holiday season. This includes spending Thanksgiving and Christmas together, along with her three boys, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Of course, Shelton’s dog, Betty, also joined in on the festivities. Blake Shelton is the current reigning champ of ‘The Voice’ thanks to Sundance Head. [Image by NBC] According to Daily Mail, Shelton and Stefani were most recently spotted shopping at Beverly Hills’ Whole Foods last week. The couple took Apollo along for the grocery run and looked happier than ever. Stefani rocked frilled pants for the outing complete with brown boots. For his part, Shelton kept things casual with jeans, a t-shirt, a pair of boots and his staple trucker hat. Prior to the shopping spree, Stefani listed her Studio City mansion that she purchased with Rossdale. The lavish hilltop estate boasts 7 bedrooms and 11 baths. Stefani and Rossdale originally bought the home for $13 million in 2006. She is currently trying to sell it for $35 million. Stefani hasn’t shared what her future holds with Shelton, though things are looking very promising for the couple. Whatever happens in the coming months, fans can rest assured that they will both bring their best to The Voice when Season 12 kicks off later this month. We can only hope that they won’t hold anything back when it comes to their romance, especially when the cameras start rolling. Fans can watch the adorable couple in action when Season 12 of The Voice premieres on February 27 on NBC. Tell us! Will you be tuning in to see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani flirt their way through this season on The Voice? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by NBC]