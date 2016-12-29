Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Celebrated Christmas As One Big Family: Did He Finally Pop The Question?

Gwen Stefani celebrated Christmas in style with Blake Shelton. The couple spent Christmas Eve together in Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma and weren’t afraid to spread the holiday cheer. Did Shelton finally pop the big question? According to Us Magazine, Stefani shared the holiday festivities with fans on social media. Wearing a baseball hat and plaid button-up, Shelton sang Christmas songs to Stefani and her three boys, including a rendition of “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” The country star wrote “Private show” alongside the video, which also featured an accordion and xylophone accompaniment. Stefani’s three boys — Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2) — donned matching plaid shirts for the occasion while the singer rocked a gray sweater. Stefani also shared a video of her dog, Ginger, and a look at a drawing of Shelton from Stella, her niece. “Coadmin is busy making snaps in the meantime love the @blakeshelton Woody masterpiece by Stella,” she captioned the image. Stefani and Shelton have been dating for over a year after meeting on the set of The Voice. The pair also celebrated Thanksgiving at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch with both of their families. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton chat with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at Barack Obama’s final White House state dinner. [Image by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images] Entertainment Tonight reports that Stefani also shared a few pics of her and Shelton getting extra cozy over the holidays. One image featured the couple cuddling on a couch while another showed Shelton goofing around. With things looking stronger than ever for the couple, an inside source revealed that Stefani and Shelton are “starting to finalize” their plans for the wedding. Does this mean Shelton is closer than ever to popping the big question? During a chat with Glamour magazine, Stefani admitted that Shelton helped her reach a “new place” in life following her divorce with Gavin Rossdale. “He was a friend when I needed a friend,” she shared. “An unexpected gift.” For his part, Shelton opened up about his romance with Stefani during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. When the host asked Shelton if he and Stefani go on elaborate dates on his helicopter, he explained, “We do, we do. We actually, we use that thing a lot. It gets a lot more use than you would think.” It still isn’t clear if Shelton and Stefani got engaged over Christmas. According to AceShowbiz, Shelton was spotted shopping for a ring right before to the holiday. The couple has yet to announce an engagement, but it sounds like Shelton is preparing to take things to the next level. The ring that first sparked rumors that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were engaged last year. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] “Blake [Shelton] has been shopping up a storm for Gwen [Stefani] and her boys [for Christmas],” the insider stated. “He basically bought everything Toys R’ Us sells for young boys including Minecraft, Pokémon and Tech Deck supplies. He also likes to get the boys some good old country presents like real bows and arrows, which they shoot on his property.” The source continued, “Blake is just as generous when it comes to Gwen. He really loves to spoil her. He won’t say if he’s going to propose or not, but he’s definitely been shopping for diamond jewelry.” Rumors of an engagement kicked into overdrive after Stefani was spotted wearing a shiny ring in May. Unfortunately, sources confirmed that it wasn’t an engagement ring and that Stefani was just trying to drop a major hint. According to Radar Online, Stefani was seen shopping at a Beverly Hills jewelry store last week. While it isn’t known if she is spying an engagement ring, an insider revealed that Shelton and Stefani can’t agree on the wedding details. “Gwen wants to go big on this – and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home in Tennessee or their new place in Oklahoma – but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her,” the source stated. Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton should ask Gwen Stefani to marry him? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]

