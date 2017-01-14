Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Spark Wedding Rumors Again, But Could New Baby Come First?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani know how to party! The Voice stars are spending some time at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma with Stefani’s three boys and extended family. Are they preparing for a big wedding? Or is Stefani planning for another baby first? E! News is reporting that Shelton and Stefani put on a large dance party at his ranch last week. Stefani’s brother Todd and his wife, Jennifer, were on hand for the festivities as well as Shelton’s sister, Endy Interim, and husband Mike. Stefani’s three boys, Kingston (10), Zuma (8), and Apollo (2), are also at the ranch and wore matching camo attire for the party. For his part, Shelton donned a black t-shirt for the festivities, complete with a captain’s yacht cap. Stefani posted several videos of the party on social media, including several clips of the group dancing the night away. The family partied to tracks like “What U Workin’ With?,” “Don’t Wanna Know,” and “24K Magic.” Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their romance last year at an Oscars after party. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Shelton and Stefani have been dating for well over a year. The pair has been spending a lot of time with their families lately, including a Thanksgiving dinner with Shelton’s relatives and Christmas Eve with Stefani’s family in California. With their relationship still going strong, rumors of a coming wedding continue to heat up. In fact, Life & Style Magazine is reporting that Stefani is ready to exchange vows with the country crooner and expand her family, even if that means a pregnant wedding. “[Stefani] has no problem walking down the aisle while pregnant,” an insider revealed. “She sees how amazing Blake is with her kids and she told him she wants to give him his own child.” Given their ages, Shelton and Stefani are exploring every option available, including in vitro fertilization and surrogacy. “No matter what, Gwen wants the child to be hers and Blake’s baby together,” the insider added. “She’s ready.” Of course, the biggest question remaining is when the wedding will take place. According to Inquisitr, Shelton and Stefani are set to wed in 2017, and the pop star is planning on a huge ceremony. “Gwen wants to go big on this – and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home… but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her,” a source shared. Stefani allegedly wants the wedding to go down in Beverly Hills, but Blake Shelton has other plans. The country star reportedly wants to exchange vows in Tennessee or at his new property in Oklahoma. That being said, Shelton is willing to concede to Stefani’s wishes. “She also wanted to have a bunch of celebrity music stars perform – but [Shelton] didn’t want to turn the wedding into Woodstock,” the insider stated. Gwen Stefani will replace Miley Cyrus on Season 12 of ‘The Voice.’ [Images by NBC Universal] Reported guests include the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Keith Urban, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Brett Eldredge. As far as the honeymoon is concerned, the couple is thinking about going tropical. “They would love to go somewhere tropical like Tahiti or Hawaii,” a source claims. While fans wait to see when Shelton and Stefani tie the knot, Daily Mail is reporting that Stefani showed up at church last Sunday in Los Angeles with her sons. The No Doubt alum rocked a pair of ripped jeans and high heels for the service and completed her look with a denim top. Although Shelton did not accompany Stefani to church, the couple will be reuniting on the upcoming season of The Voice. Despite all the rumors, Gossip Cop is reporting that Stefani is not planning on getting pregnant before the wedding. A rep for Stefani told the outlet that the pregnancy rumors are unfounded and that she isn’t planning any major moves in the near future. Tell us! Do you think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will wed in 2017? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]

