Blake Shelton Fought To Have Gwen Stefani Return For Season 12 Of 'The Voice' For 'Obvious Reasons'

Blake Shelton has a lot to look forward to in Season 12 of The Voice. Coming off Sundance Head’s win during the Season 11 finale, the country crooner can’t wait to work alongside girlfriend Gwen Stefani next year. In an interview with People, Shelton admitted that he is looking forward to seeing Stefani back in action next season. Stefani hasn’t been a coach since Season 9, and Shelton couldn’t be happier about bringing his sweetheart back into the fold. “I want Gwen to come back for obvious reasons! As far as Gwen as a coach, there’s never been a coach that represents the style of music that Gwen does.” Shelton’s romance with the No Doubt alum heated up The Voice last year. Stefani took two seasons off, with Miley Cyrus taking her place in Season 11. Stefani will rejoin the show in the coming season, which will also see the return of Alicia Keys and Adam Levine. “I’d like to sit here and tell you that I’m a powerful guy but I have nothing to do with her coming back as a coach,” Shelton stated. “We were high-fiving and partying. Obviously, Gwen is special and she deserves this.” That being said, Shelton is also sad that Cyrus won’t be involved next season. Fortunately, the “Wrecking Ball” singer will be back as a coach in Season 13. “Miley not being here is like not having a rainbow after rain. She’s brought so much to the show,” Shelton explained. “At this point, I wish we could have 16 coaches. It’s unbelievable what this show does.” Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are the only two coaches on ‘The Voice’ to be a part of every season. [Image by NBC Universal] For her part, Daily Mail reports that Stefani is focusing on the upcoming holiday season. The singer was just spotted Christmas shopping at a Toys “R” Us in Los Angeles this week accompanied by her youngest son, Apollo. Stefani chose a casual look for the outing, wearing a great sweater and jeans with bright green tennis shoes. The family looked more than happy during the shopping spree, and Stefani even flashed a smile for the cameras while leaving a store. Stefani had three sons during her marriage with Gavin Rossdale. Apart from Apollo, the rocker has ten-year-old Kingston and 8-year-old Zuma. The couple filed for divorce in the summer of 2015 and finalized their separation in April. Stefani’s shopping appearance follows a romantic getaway with Blake Shelton and the boys. According to People, Shelton joined Stefani and the family for a weekend trip to Lake Arrowhead. “Gwen has visited Lake Arrowhead for years,” an inside source revealed. “This weekend, she had a fun getaway with Blake and her boys.” The family was spotted on numerous occasions throughout the village last weekend. This included a few stops at local stores to pick up some holiday goodies. The couple dressed in matching baseball hats and jeans for the trip, while Stefani topped off her look with a gold coat. “Gwen and Blake looked very happy. As always around Blake, Gwen was all smiles,” the insider added. “They had dinner at the resort and seemed to enjoy a quiet night with Gwen’s boys. They all looked like they had a fun weekend.” Shelton also enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner with Stefani and her family. The country star’s mom also joined in on the festivities, making it a true family affair. Blake was there to support Gwen she was named Glamour’s Woman of the Year. [ Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour] When opening up about her relationship with Shelton, Stefani admitted in October that things are still going strong. She also expressed thanks to fans for all their love and support over the past year. “I’m so blessed,” she shared. “We feel it. I was saying yesterday to somebody, I really feel the love, you know what I mean? It’s hard to put into words, but it’s a really cool thing to have that.” Tell us! Are you excited to see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reunite on Season 12 of The Voice? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by NBC Universal]

