Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Issue First Joint Statement Since Divorce Filing, Agree To Seal Court Documents In Child Custody Battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ongoing divorce drama has been shocking for fans to watch unfold. Ever since Angelina filed divorce papers back in September, the former Hollywood couple has been at odds with each other over the custody of their children. Brad has been pushing hard to have the court documents sealed while reports pin multiple information leaks on Angelina. Now, Brad and Angelina have finally agreed on something in the first joint statement since the Jolie-Pitt divorce began and it looks like Angelina has caved and will allow the records to be kept private. The new joint statement issued by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie says: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” That sounds like a whole lot of legalese but essentially, Brad got what he wanted and now the details of Brad and Angelina’s on-going custody battle will be kept private, or at least as private as they can be considering their tremendous fame. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images) Brad has always said he wanted the court documents sealed in order to protect their children. However, Cosmopolitan reports that part of Pitt’s desire to go private had more to do with him not wanting the world to learn “the truth” about all of his flaws. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt back in September after he reportedly had an altercation with their teenage son Maddox while flying back to Los Angeles from France. Angelina has temporarily been granted sole custody of their six children while Brad has been able to visit most of them while supervised by the family therapist. After the divorce filing, it was learned that someone supposedly from the ground crew on the airfield the day that Brad and Angelina landed in L.A. decided to report what they heard inside the plane to authorities. That snowballed into an investigation of Brad Pitt by both the FBI and the Department of Children and Family Services. Despite their conclusion that Pitt had done nothing wrong and no charges would be filed against him, he is still kept away from his children except for supervised visitation. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images) Brad Pitt had mostly stayed out of the spotlight after news of the Jolie-Pitt divorce broke. On Sunday night, Pitt made a rare appearance at the Golden Globes, where he took the state to present Moonlight, a Plan B production. When Brad walked up on stage, he received a standing ovation and several minutes of applause, proving that Hollywood loves Brad. Many also translated the ovation and excitement over seeing the A-lister as a snub of Angelina Jolie, who was not present at the awards show. While Brad Pitt won a major victory in his on-going custody battle with Angelina, it’s sort of a loss for those who were closely following the case. Many websites who were obtaining court documents and information about the current situation with the Jolie-Pitt kids will be cut off. It’s also likely that Brad and Angelina will also go radio silent, especially after Angelina has been blamed with dropping plenty of bad press Brad’s way in the last few months. Now that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally agreed to seal the details of their court proceedings, do you think it will really keep their kids from feeling the ill effects of their divorce? Sound off in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images]

