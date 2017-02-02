Brad Pitt 'Confident' He Will Get Joint Custody Despite Angelina Jolie's Wishes

Brad Pitt has been through hell these past few months. After being accused of child abuse and facing a slew of negative press, it seemed like Angelina Jolie was on the verge of winning full custody of their six children. Now, the Allied star is confident that he’ll win the custody battle, despite Jolie’s smear tactics. The Sun reports that Pitt’s team of lawyers believe a judge will award him joint custody. The news is a huge blow for Jolie, who originally requested full custody of their brood – Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, and Knox. “This is a massive victory for Brad because all he ever wanted was joint custody,” an insider revealed. “At no point did he ever want to take the kids away from Angelina, which she initially tried to do him.” Although Jolie’s smear tactics worked in the beginning of the divorce, Pitt believes they will ultimately sway a judge towards his side. “Things have come full circle since they announced their separation,” the source explained. “Brad Pitt’s lawyers believe the court will look badly on Angelina’s negative PR campaign against him. Obviously, anything can happen and things could still change, but right now the negotiations are looking very positive for Brad.” Pitt faced allegations of child abuse shortly after Jolie filed for divorce in September. The actor reportedly abused Maddox on a private plane and was forced to agree to a temporary custody schedule. Although he was later cleared of the charges by the FBI, Pitt’s reputation was damaged. Brad Pitt received a standing ovation from Hollywood’s best at the 2017 Golden Globes. [Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images] The tide started to turn after Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance at the Golden Globes last month. The actor took the stage to introduce the movie Moonlight and received a standing ovation from the crowd. It didn’t take long for Jolie to call a truce and the couple released a joint statement the next morning. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement read. International Business Times is reporting that Pitt now has greater access to his children. In fact, a source close to the actor revealed that he has been “spending more time with his children.” The extra visits are clearly having a positive impact on Pitt, who was recently spotted strolling around Santa Monica. “He seems to have a more positive outlook,” the insider added. “Things seem much better now.” According to Hollywood Life, Pitt is only allowed supervised visits with the kids. While the meetings are still monitored, the extra time is a clear indication that Jolie is willing to concede some of her earlier demands. Whether or not that means the couple will reach a custody agreement in the near future is yet to be seen. Angelina Jolie looked too thin on her last solo red carpet appearance. [Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images] In addition to his outing in Santa Monica, Yahoo reports that Pitt was spotted clearing out truckloads of furniture from his estate in Los Angeles. The furniture removal is allegedly part of a purge of Jolie’s belongings. “Brad doesn’t need all of Angelina’s stuff – things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets – and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple,” a source revealed. “He’s downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time.” Pitt is clearly doing his best to move on after the divorce. With rumors hinting that Jolie regrets breaking up with Pitt and his alleged romance with Kate Hudson, the ball is officially in Jolie’s court. Neither Pitt nor Jolie have commented on the latest rumors surrounding their divorce. The couple has announced their intentions to keep the split private from here on out, so it might be a while before more information comes to light. Tell us! Do you think that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie should share custody of their six kids? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Jordon Strauss/Invision/AP Images]