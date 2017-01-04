Carly And Evan From The Bachelor Are Getting Married In 2017, Will Other 'Bachelor' Couples Be In The Wedding?

Carly and Evan from The Bachelor are getting married in 2017, while other former Bachelor couples haven’t had quite as much luck in their post-show relationships. As ET Online reports, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are definitely going to tie the knot sometime in 2017, they just don’t know when yet. Carly and Evan sat down with writer Lauren Zima this week to talk about their plans for the future, as well as whether or not any of their friends from previous seasons of The Bachelor franchise are still in their lives. Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are ready to walk down the aisle! https://t.co/UmPGSoPX2S — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) January 4, 2017 First, Evan confirmed that the wedding is going to happen, there’s just nothing on paper yet. “We haven’t set a date yet, but it will be this year!” And of course, being reality TV stars, Evan and Carly and considering making it into a TV special. “It’s on the table. That’s just one of those things that we have to just like work through.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Carly and Evan met in 2016 during the filming of Season 3 of The Bachelor in Paradise. Carly Waddell, a Nashville singer-songwriter, and Evan Bass, a doctor (specifically, an erectile dysfunction specialist), found love with each other at the tony Mexican resort where filming took place. Evan instantly fell in love with Carly, although it took a while for Carly to catch the love bug. Evan even joked about faking his own death to get Carly’s attention! By season’s end, however, they were co-winners, along with Amanda Stanton, Josh Murray, Lace Morris, and Grant Kemp. https://t.co/fDe8faJe0R – season 3, episode 6, abc, panting, twins, bachelor in paradise, bip, drooling pic.twitter.com/m6zpcYOGzd — Buzz Featured Inc. (@BuzzFeaturedInc) October 18, 2016 Once finding love on the show, Carly and Evan moved back into their own lives, post-show, while vowing to continue their relationship. One thing that helped the couple immensely was the fact that they both lived in the Nashville, Tennessee area. As anyone who has ever tried to manage a long-distance relationship can tell you, those things rarely work. It’s one of the problems that dooms most Bachelor couples and other couples that meet on the set of reality TV shows. Carly Waddell, Evan Bass Update: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Gush And Joke, But Are They Making Wedding Plans Yet? https://t.co/5RURignxGN pic.twitter.com/d6dZJSGTPs — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) October 19, 2016 By October, the show having aired, Carly and Evan had settled into a routine, with Carly getting to know Evan’s three sons, Ensley, Liam and Nathan. “The boys adore her. It’s really amazing. It’s just the energy she brings. You’re drawn to her, and I think she just walked in so positive and welcoming.” So when Carly and Evan do wind up tying the knot, what’s the wedding going to be like? Surprisingly, Carly isn’t nearly as invested in wedding planning as Evan is. “I told Evan, I was like, ‘Whatever you want to do. You find out what you want to do, and I’ll plan it.’ I’ve never been that girl that’s like, ‘This is my dress, these are my flowers,’ I don’t care. Like, I would marry him in a courthouse and be fine.” As for the ever-expanding family of former Bachelor couples, who will be standing beside Evan and Carly on their big day? Jade Roper and Juelia Kinney have both been tapped, as well as some other Bachelor names. “Wells [Adams] is going to be a groomsman [and] Nick [Viall] is definitely going to be a part [of it]. We’ve talked about him officiating it, so I don’t know. Chris Harrison and he are going to have to fight it out and then there’s people like Vinny [Ventiera]… You want them all to be a part of it.” Needless to say, Carly and Evan’s Bachelor wedding is going to be huge, whenever it happens. [Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Leisure Opportunities]

