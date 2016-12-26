Christina And Tarek El Moussa Spend Christmas Together Despite Impending Divorce

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have had an incredibly hard month. Their separation was leaked to the media, and then everything just went downhill from there. Christina has confirmed that she is not going to reconcile with Tarek in recent days. There is just too much broken in their relationship, and it appeared that both parties had moved on. The El Moussas have resolved to co-parent effectively and to remain a team. This isn’t going to be easy, especially if the rumors circulating are true. #Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry #Christmas from California! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:28pm PST There has been a lot of talk about the future of Christina and Tarek El Moussa. The couple has said several times that they plan to remain amicable throughout everything, including remaining business partners. Having a good relationship because of their children is important to the El Moussas. According to E! Online, Christina and Tarek El Moussa spent the holidays together with their children. They shared photos with their fans on social media. Everything looked picture-perfect from the outside, but knowing what everyone knows now, it was a great effort put forth by separated parents. When you can’t get both kids to cooperate for a pic at the same time… ❤???? A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:53pm PST Rumors have been circulating that Christina El Moussa is the reason for the split from Tarek. Several different stories have circulated, but they all have Gary Anderson in common. Some allege that Anderson was texting inappropriate things to El Moussa and Tarek found them. That is what reportedly caused the big argument back in May which led to the decision to split. Tarek was distraught after a disagreement with Christina and left their Orange County house with a gun. The police were called, though there were no arrests made. It was at this point that Christina decided that a split would be best. Both Christina and Tarek attended counseling, but it allegedly didn’t help. It has been over six months since their split, and they are reliving it all over again. Seeing both Christina and Tarek El Moussa make the effort for their children is something they should get credit for. Despite all of their personal issues, they have now made time to make sure their two children aren’t lost in the shuffle of their impending divorce or separation. Both parties are also committed to their business relationship. Christina and Tarek are still filming Flip or Flop for the HGTV network. While there were high hopes the show would get picked up for another season, it has been announced that Season 3 will be the last. Flip or Flop is officially canceled in 2017, which is sad for fans who really enjoyed the show. HGTV appeared to have stood by the couple, but for some reason, things changed. It was rumored there was a spinoff being worked on with Gary Anderson that would debut in the summer of 2017, but it has since been pulled from production. As time passes, more details surrounding the split of Christina and Tarek El Moussa are revealed. Several rumors surrounding the reason for their separation have been laid out on the table, but the couple has not confirmed anything except their split. Christina’s relationship with Gary Anderson has come under fire, but Tarek’s relationship with their former nanny has really angered fans. Many are standing behind Christina and her decision to split from him because of the nanny affair. Tarek had a one-month fling with their former nanny but ended things in October after he decided they weren’t working. Yay!! All new #FlipOrFlop on tonight at 9pm!! Tune in ????????⭐️ @hgtv #season5 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:56am PST After watching Christina El Moussa stand behind her husband through his battle with thyroid cancer and to see where they are now is heartbreaking. Their split had a ripple effect and took their television show down along with them. While their future is unknown, Christina and Tarek El Moussa will remain amicable for their children and work on spending every holiday together as they did this Christmas. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]

