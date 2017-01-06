Christina And Tarek El Moussa Split: Did 'Flip Or Flop' Star's Texts Or Nanny Cause 'Ugly' Drama?

Should Flip Or Flop be renamed Flip, Flop Or Fizzle in the wake of the split between the show’s stars Christina El Moussa and her husband Tarek? Rumors are swirling about just what caused the breakup, ranging from a nanny to a gun incident allegedly linked to “inappropriate texting.” The drama is just beginning for Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek, according to In Touch, which cited an insider’s revelation about what led to an allegedly “explosive fight.” The father of two reportedly left the house with his guns, according to the source. Tarek and Christina El Moussa look like happy hosts of HGTV’s show “Flip or Flop,” but what’s allegedly happening behind the scenes led to a split. [Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center] The soap opera-style drama reportedly started when the couple hired Christina’s reported boyfriend, Gary Anderson, as a contractor when they decided to redo their pool in 2015. The insider revealed what allegedly occurred between her and the contractor. “Christina grew close to Gary. Tarek was suspicious that she was getting involved with someone but had no concrete evidence.” However, in May, Tarek El Moussa saw his wife’s phone, according to the source, who claimed that he thought “there was some inappropriate texting going on between Christina and Gary.” The incident allegedly resulted in El Moussa “blowing up and storming out of their home with his guns.” However, in contrast to that source’s allegations, the couple issued a statement to In Touch. “Neither of us was involved in a romantic relationship with any third party prior to our separation, or believes the other was.” The media outlet reported that Christina has “since confirmed she’s dating Gary,” and they also alleged that he “lied about his hefty income in order to pay less spousal support when his own marriage fell apart.” But that relationship just may run into a roadblock as well, according to In Touch. Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s personal lives have been adding drama to their show. [Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center] An individual described as a “network insider with HGTV” told In Touch the network has “threatened to take the couple to court for breach of contract.” The alleged reason? The couple is allegedly viewed as “more profitable” as a married duo, according to the insider. “This is getting really ugly. HGTV is livid with Tarek and Christina.” Pointing out that Flip or Flop will not be the same popular show if the El Moussa family is not together, the source claimed that “execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show.” However, if rekindling their romantic relationship and thus their marriage is not possible, “the network wants to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over,” added the insider. The source claims that the couple received an “ultimatum” to “either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract],” and they also alleged that the network “basically” told Tarek and Christina to “work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.” However, it’s not just the alleged gun incident that is part of the drama linked to the El Moussa duo’s split. Hollywood Life reported that “Flip or Flop star Christina El Moussa finally has a nanny she can trust after her last one ended up having a romance with her estranged husband, Tarek.” The 33-year-old allegedly hired her closest friend for the job of nanny, thus “making sure she won’t have to worry about estranged husband Tarek, 35, sleeping” with the new nanny, according to the media outlet. Christina shared an Instagram photo and posed with Bri DiGuiseppi, sharing the nanny news in the caption. “Best friend (and nanny to my babes) anyone could ask for@bee_elise.” Hollywood Life told readers that although Bri is beautiful, she is “team Christina so there won’t be any fooling around with Tarek,” claiming that the El Moussa duo “decided to secretly end things in back in May and started seeing other people.” However, by September, Tarek allegedly had become involved with the nanny to their daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 16 months. That nanny, 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, was then allegedly fired before El Moussa began his relationship with her. However, now El Moussa allegedly has “dumped Alyssa, leaving her totally heartbroken,” according to Hollywood Life. In contrast, Christina now reportedly has a “trusted nanny” and is “still happily involved with contractor Gary Anderson, according to the media outlet. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx