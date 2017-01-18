Ciara And Russell Wilson: Why They Decided To Remain Abstinent Before Marriage

When Ciara and Russell Wilson started dating, they made the decision to remain abstinent until they were married. It wasn’t easy for either of them, but it was something Wilson strongly believed in and something Ciara also wanted. During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa, Ciara opened up about the tough decision, and how it positively affected their relationship. Ciara and Russell started out as friends, which is one of the things she said helped them to remain abstinent. The foundation of their relationship was built on friendship, and they quickly realized they both wanted the same things out of life. Ciara talks opens up about her and Russell Wilson’s decision to remain abstinent until marriage: https://t.co/H0oQE49z5L pic.twitter.com/s2Lh3t4Jfy — E! News (@enews) January 18, 2017 “I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you’re really great friends and you’re what we call ‘equally yoked,’ where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone,” Ciara explained. “Knowing that you’ll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful.” Wilson was the first to reveal that the couple had decided to be celibate. His Christian values strongly influenced his decision, and Ciara said she thanks him for sharing his beliefs with her. “I have to give credit to my husband for sharing those views. It’s awesome how it all worked out,” Ciara said. “We women think with our hearts and with our minds. When we see a guy, we envision what he’s like and whether this could be something special. Guys see us from an exterior point of view — that’s something I learned along the way as a woman.… You shouldn’t feel like you have to give your body away to get someone to like you.” Ciara & Russell spotted in Beverly Hills today???? pic.twitter.com/dy0qMyvy5Q — Team Ciara Daily (@TeamCiaraDaily) January 18, 2017 As the Inquisitr previosuly reported, Wilson has also opened his decision to not have sex before marriage. “For me, I knew that God had brought me in her life to bless her and for her to bless me,” Wilson said of Ciara. “We’re not going to be perfect, by any means. But He’s anointed both of us and He’s calling for us to do something special.” The couple both also spoke about how hard it was not to have a physical relationship with one another. “I have to say, I think both of us look at each other and we’re like—whew,” Ciara said earlier this year. “But we take it one day at a time and keep it growing with each other, and I’m really enjoying every day that we’re sharing.” Russell Wilson says he will ‘forever win’ because he has Ciara after losing to Falcons https://t.co/Fr4b50Zubl pic.twitter.com/ijXUpj93jD — People Magazine (@people) January 16, 2017 “I ain’t gonna lie to ya’ll now. I need ya’ll to pray for us. You’ve seen her on the screen. If there’s a 10, she’s a 15,” Russell Wilson added. “I need ya’ll to pray for me.” According to People magazine, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and singer dated for a year before announcing their engagement in March. Four months later, the couple tied-the-knot during an intimate ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. In October, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child together (Ciara already has one child two-year-old Future Zahir with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.) “On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give,” Ciara captioned a photo of Russell cradling her stomach. “The Greatest Blessing of All. Forever Grateful.#BabyWilsonOnTheWay,” Wilson added, sharing the same photo. BTS Of Ciara’s Cosmopolitan South Africa Shoot???????? pic.twitter.com/SfUc2bnDna — Team Ciara Daily (@TeamCiaraDaily) January 16, 2017 What do you think about Ciara’s and Russell Wilson’s decision to practice abstinence before marriage? Do you think it made their marriage stronger? Leave your comments below. [Featured Image by Olivier Douliery / Getty Images]