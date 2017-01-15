Courtney Stodden, Doug Hutchison Split: Reality Star's Mom Speaks Out

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison’s marriage has gotten rocky over the past year. The couple was celebrating their first baby together back in May until Courtney suffered a miscarriage a few months later. The starlet has hinted in a previous interview that their marriage has since taken a turn but reps asked the public to stay out of their marital problems. Courtney Stodden first made headlines when married actor Dough Hutchison when she was just 16 years old and he was 50 years old. The pair then split briefly in 2012 and reconciled a year later. Last year, Stodden and Hutchison renewed their marriage vows on their fifth anniversary. According to a report via Radar Online, Stodden and Hutchison have split again but are still living together for the time being. I’ve been out on that open road… #picoftheday ???? @Williamknightt A photo posted by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:48pm PST Insiders told the tabloid that Courtney is the one who wanted to call it quits. She is simply “over” their marriage and Doug just cannot keep up with her hard-partying ways. Courtney is often seen taking to social media to post photos of herself going out with her friends or drinking champagne. “Courtney is simply just over. They are separated, but still living together. It is a horribly awkward existence.” Courtney Stodden wants out of her marriage with Doug Hutchison. [Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions] The couple’s problems occurred after Stodden suffered a miscarriage back in June. Friends close to Hutchison say that he’s been supportive since then, but the aspiring singer has been turning to alcohol to help her cope with her loss while Hutchison refused to follow her down that path. The situation took a turn around New Year’s Eve when he when wanted out of Stodden’s 48-hour bender. “Courtney drinks all day and is always ready to party. She is realizing now that she wants to live her life and she feels like a hostage with Doug. She is ready to move on and move up. She thinks that Doug is going nowhere, and she really believes that 2017 is her year to break out. She is hyper-focused on money and her career.” While it was his decision, the former Green Mile actor is not too happy about their split. “Doug seems cool, but inside he is just falling apart,” the insider added. “Courtney is his life.” In addition, Doug and Courtney wanted to bring their relationship to reality TV by appearing on various shows, including VH1’s Couples Therapy. However, the fascination with their marriage has not continued as the two get older. There is no word yet on whether or not the two will announce their split, but they have never been particularly private about their marriage. Courtney’s Instagram has not included photos of Doug in several months. Doug Hutchison can no longer keep up with Courtney Stodden. [Image by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images] Now Stodden’s mother Krista Keller is speaking out about their marriage. The two previously appeared on Lifetime’s The Mother/Daughter Experiment in an effort to attempt to repair their broken relationship. Now, she has since opened up about Stodden’s relationship with an older man and does not see the positive side to it, reports the Hollywood Gossip. “I don’t think it’s a very healthy [relationship]. I don’t think it has turned into a healthy one. If you are in a marriage and you feel like you need to go out like that there is something wrong in the relationship. It was very unnatural for her to be with someone that much older and I think the problems played themselves out.” The mother and daughter team have not spoken since Lifetime’s The Mother/Daughter Experiment. But, it didn’t take her long to place the blame on Doug. On the show, she revealed that she had an “emotional” affair with Doug. “She told me he doesn’t want her to be as close to me until I apologize to him. He doesn’t deserve an apology from me! He was not the guy being I haven’t really regretted being 100 per cent honest. If I would have lied on national television I wouldn’t have been able to look at myself in the mirror.” What are your thoughts on the rumors claiming that Courtney Stodden and the Doug Hutchison heading for a divorce? Do you think it will happen? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1]

