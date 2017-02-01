'Flip Or Flop' Rumors: Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Joked About 'Raping' Christina

The latest Flip or Flop rumors are getting pretty heavy, to be sure. Christina El Moussa — one-half of the soon-to-be-divorced Flip or Flop couple — is on the cover of this week’s Life and Style Magazine, and needless to say, the divorce allegations are getting really nasty. Tarek & Christina El Moussa Flipping Out During Filming With HGTV! https://t.co/y1ISdsj5FB — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 22, 2017 According to the latest Flip or Flop rumors from the outlet, Tarek was reportedly quite a piece of work, especially on the set. In addition to calling Christina horrible names and reducing her to tears — to the point that she was frequently left sitting in her car, crying — at one point, Tarek allegedly joked about “raping” Christina in front of the cast and crew. “The HGTV star threatened to rape the blonde beauty in front of the show’s crew, leaving everyone who heard it appalled. “[He said] ‘Shut up, woman, or I’ll rape you.’ He actually joked about raping Christina on more than one occasion. Tarek thinks it’s funny.” Tarek and Christina El Moussa Want to Continue Their Show After Divorce: Source https://t.co/9T8J3nrYha pic.twitter.com/NbvOocSs3Z — Jeney Maria (@Jeneymaria) January 28, 2017 To say that this is a damning accusation is an understatement. And, because of the severity of what’s happening on the set, the producers have made the executive decision to keep the “down time” between the stars is kept at a minimum, because “when there’s downtime, bad things happen.” 4 fights that spelled the end for Tarek and Christina El Moussa on #FliporFlop: https://t.co/1ibWpR7ETX pic.twitter.com/U6cTenQJT6 — realtor.com (@realtordotcom) January 28, 2017 If true, then no one can blame Christina for hooking up with her new boyfriend, Gary Anderson. According to the Daily Mail‘s latest round of Flip or Flop rumors, the new couple — who met on the set, as Anderson used to be a contractor for the El Moussa’s — have been seen out and about near Christina’s Yorba Linda, California home — the same home that she once shared with Tarek. Though the beginning of their relationship has been mired in controversy, an insider close to the new couple said that Christina was very smitten with her new beau. “hey seemed so relaxed and comfortable together — totally in sync. Christina looked adoringly at him. She was beaming!” Most likely to get stuffed by their greasy contractor and ruin their TV show / life goes to: Christina El Moussa #FlipOrFlop pic.twitter.com/Q67ZrYcC8L — DAMiEN. (@DXLona) January 26, 2017 But not all of the news for Christina El Moussa is positive. According to the latest Flip or Flop rumors from In Touch Weekly, Taylor — Tarek and Christina’s young daughter — has been diagnosed with severe food allergies. Christina made the official announcement about her daughter’s affliction on her Instagram page, where she begged her fans for advice. “Taylor has been a VERY picky eater and dealing with stomach issues for a few years. After dealing with our old doctors telling me to put her on Miralax for constipation — I elected not to do so and try probiotics instead. Irecently took her to a Naturopathic doctor who discovered she has a very high allergic reaction to dairy, wheat, and gluten containing grains (all her favorite foods). So far, all of the new foods I have purchased, the only two to have passed her taste test are Canyon Bakehouse Mountain white bread and Jolly Llama Mint Chip Cream Pops. ANY suggestions would be MUCH appreciated! Especially breakfast and school lunch ideas. She loves peanut butter and fruit, so at least we have that going for us.” What do you think of these latest Flip or Flop rumors? Leave your thoughts about the latest Flip or Flop rumors, and what you think is next for Tarek and Christina, in the comments below. [Featured Image by HGTV]