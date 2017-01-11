Gigi Hadid's Boyfriend Zayn Malik And BFF Taylor Swift Just Trashed A Hotel Room Together, But It's Not How It Sounds

Gigi Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik and her best friend Taylor Swift just trashed a $3,000 per night hotel room, according to the Daily Mail. Cannot get enough of this song. #IDontWannaLiveForever @zaynmalik X @taylorswift13 ???????? pic.twitter.com/1CWVgSARTr — SiriusXM Hits 1 (@SiriusXMHits1) January 2, 2017 While at first blush it seems that this would make Gigi Hadid furious, it turns out that there’s a lot more to the story. Malik and Swift were busy filming the music video for Malik’s new song “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” which is set to be part of the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker film. In the context of the mysterious music video, the pair – who have girlfriend and BFF Gigi Hadid in common – reportedly set the hotel room’s curtains alight, smashed a lamp, and generally destroyed the room. While other women might not trust their celebrity boyfriend to Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Swift are such good friends that Hadid probably had no problems with her boyfriend working so closely with Swift – even if the action did take place in a hotel room. In fact, Gigi Hadid recently recounted the amazingly fun night she had with Swift at Halloween in 2016, according to People magazine. The 21-year-old supermodel revealed that she actually spent this year’s Halloween with one of her besties, the “Bad Blood” singer! During her interview with Today, Gigi Hadid was in a sharing mood. Even though the supermodel sat down with host Matt Lauer to gush about her successful modeling career, the model couldn’t help but reveal her Halloween activities. ???? Thanks for gifting us with all these cute selfies @zaynmalik & @GigiHadid >> https://t.co/NNUcREJ3IL ???? pic.twitter.com/Ej1GPRaqZB — MTV Music ???? (@MTVMusicUK) January 6, 2017 Gigi Hadid was a little shy at first, and all she said was that her “friend” had “a little ‘girl’s night’ at her house.” But when the host asked who that “friend” was, Hadid revealed it was Swift! Besides Gigi Hadid and Swift, their girl’s night also included Lily Donaldson, Martha Hunt, Camila Cabello, and Kennedy Rayé. The supermodel said the girls spent the night eating pizza, guacamole and chips. “Halloween was really cool.” Gigi Hadid also had a few things to say about being called an “It Girl.” The Maybelline cover girl says it’s an “honor” to be called an “It Girl,” explaining that she has always done her best to be someone people enjoy working with. “If you really touch someone on a personal level, they’ll be the ones that are fighting for you the next day at a meeting or pushing for you on a campaign. And that’s just something I like to stick too.” Gigi Hadid added that she makes “a conscious effort” to be that person, confirming rumors that she is actually a really nice girl to be around. ???? Dear @zaynmalik & @GiGiHadid, please post more ADORABLE selfies like this one: https://t.co/9moEDkfYrI ???? pic.twitter.com/Uyj4jHqOwx — MTV Music ???? (@MTVMusicUK) January 4, 2017 Maybe it’s part of her nice girl image that allows Gigi Hadid to be so easygoing about her boyfriend and her best friend spending quality time together shooting this elaborate music video in a hotel room. According to E! Online, Malik has learned how to keep his girlfriend happy at the dinner table. Gigi Hadid and Malik have been dating for a year, but the former One Direction singer quixkly learned what his girlfriend’s preferences in food are. And since the “Pillowtalk” hitmaker is actually a good chef, Hadid couldn’t be happier dating Malik. In his interview with Es Magazine, Malik revealed that he cooks many of Britain’s traditional dishes for Gigi Hadid. While revealing that the supermodel loves “a good Yorkshire pudding,” Malik added that she also enjoys steak, potato pie, and Sunday roast dinner. During the interview, Malik also recalled how he met Gigi Hadid for the first time. The former One Direction singer revealed that he first met the supermodel in person at a Victoria’s Secret party. Malik didn’t hesitate to ask her out and took her to New York City’s Gemma. But Just Jared reports that, in a interview just a few days ago, during which the singer was promoting his newest song “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” Malik claimed that he couldn’t remember where he first met Gigi Hadid, saying simply that they met at “an event or something.” “I just asked her, it was pretty straight up, I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York.” We can’t get enough of @zaynmalik & @GigiHadid’s cute selfies: https://t.co/NNUcREJ3IL ???? pic.twitter.com/1onZwb6y6a — MTV Music ???? (@MTVMusicUK) January 6, 2017 However and wherever they met, it wasn’t long before Gigi Hadid and Malik officially became a romantic item. The “Pillowtalk” singer also revealed what kind of woman Hadid is. “She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.” So it looks like rumors about Gigi Hadid are not wrong: the supermodel is actually a nice person! [Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]

