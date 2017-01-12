Gilbert Arenas Is Suing Laura Govan Again, This Time For Defamation Over STD Claims

Gilbert Arenas is dragging Laura Govan back to court again. This time, the former NBA star is suing Laura for defamation over the same STD rumors that already put her in the hole $110,000. Arenas is suing Govan and her attorney, Maya Schulman, according to TMZ. In the lawsuit, the former Washington Wizards star is citing a blog post from back in December. In the post, Schulman claimed that Laura was “stating a fact” when he claimed that Gilbert gave her an STD. The problem is, Gilbert Arenas already won a lawsuit against Laura Govan over those same STD allegations. Back in September, a judge awarded Gilbert $110,000 after he took Laura to court for claiming that he passed on an STD while they were still together. He was asking for more money and initially got a judgment for $3 million, but TMZ reported that the judge took Laura’s financial situation into account and that, coupled with a lack of evidence supporting such a huge number, led him to drop the $110,000 bomb on her instead. Fit For A Queen ???? Goddess Earring ✨✨ & Rocking My LMGCollection Lipstick ???? @shopinreallife ALL Available Now On ShopInRealLife.com #2017 A photo posted by Laura Govan (@lauramgovan) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:26pm PST The lawsuit claimed that Laura “admitted to writing the emails that falsely accused Arenas of giving her an STD, and sent them to blogs in an attempt to publicly embarrass him.” She ended up losing because Gilbert’s ex couldn’t prove that the former NBA baller ever had an STD, and she also couldn’t prove that he passed one on to her either. Gilbert claims that Laura and her lawyer are still smearing him. He’s calling out Schulman for stating that Laura’s STD claims were a fact and not just more defamation that he has claimed to have suffered since the couple’s nasty split. Maya Schulman did end up issuing a retraction over Laura Govan’s STD claims, but Gilbert Arenas says that isn’t enough. He complained that Schulman’s retraction wasn’t placed on the blog in a way that people might actually see it, and he might be right. Schulman’s retraction appeared in the comments section on the blog where she admitted that she didn’t know of any “fact that supports” her claims that Gilbert gave her any sexually transmitted diseases. According to Arenas, the retraction itself is proof that Schulman made a false statement with the first claim. Another reason Gilbert Arenas says he’s suing over the STD claim is that the retraction didn’t come until two weeks after he complained about it and asked for it to be removed. Apparently, the actual fact that Maya Schulman took her sweet time and then tried to put her retraction in a barely noticeable place didn’t sit well with Gilbert. This most recent defamation suit and the one before it aren’t the first times Gilbert has taken Laura Govan to court, and he’s got a pretty good track record of wins against his ex so far. Discussing how they gonna be petty in 2017 #arenasCrew A photo posted by Gilbert Arenas (@no.chill.gil) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:14pm PST Gilbert Arenas had another big victory back in December around the same time that Laura lost the first defamation suit. He was able to get his child support for the four children that he and Laura share reduced. Previously, he had been ordered to pay $40,000 per month, but even after bragging that he hides money from his ex, Gilbert was able to get that amount dropped to under $10,000 per month. The ongoing legal battle between Gilbert Arenas and Laura Govan have been called petty in the blogs, but to him, it’s pretty serious. Although they never married, Gilbert and Laura have four kids together. Ever since their split, she has been fighting for child support and he has been taking shots at her and suing for defamation pretty much anytime she makes a claim about him that she can’t prove in court. Hopefully, for the sake of the kids, these two will be able to settle their differences soon and stop with the drama. [Featured Image by Christian Peterson/Getty Images]

