Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Engaged For Xmas? Miranda Lambert Reportedly 'Emotional'

Will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton be listening to wedding bells instead of sleigh bells this holiday season? After months of rumors swirling that the lovebirds were planning to tie the knot, a new report speculates that Gwen and Blake will be engaged by the end of the year. As for how Shelton’s ex Miranda Lambert feels? She’s reportedly “emotional,” but it’s not over those engagement rumors, according to the latest report. The speculation that Shelton and Stefani would wed soon heated up in November when a source told Us Weekly that the country music crooner and Gwen were “starting to finalize” wedding arrangements. “They’ve met with vendors,” revealed the insider. Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton making wedding plans? [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] Stefani, 47, has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2. Shelton, 40, has not publicly confirmed that the two are engaged, but a friend of theirs told Us that they have a wedding date in mind. “[Gwen and Blake hope to marry] before the end of the year.” In addition, Hollywood Life reported on December 18 that Shelton has been shopping for “diamond” jewelry for Stefani and speculated that the country music superstar and Stefani are “about to get engaged,” citing a source who described how Blake is playing Santa Claus not just for Gwen but for Stefani’s three little boys. “[Shelton] has been shopping up a storm for [Stefani] and her boys [for Christmas],” revealed the insider. “He basically bought everything Toys R’ Us sells for young boys.” Blake Shelton shows his love for Gwen Stefani. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia] Among the items that Shelton reportedly chose for Stefani’s sons are Minecraft, Pokemon and Tech Deck supplies. And there’s another gift that might make any potential too-close-for-comfort fans want to steer clear of Blake’s property, just in case they get used for target practice. “[Shelton] likes to get [Gwen’s sons] some good old country presents like real bows and arrows, which they shoot on his property.” While it sounds as if those three youngsters will have lots of goodies on Christmas Day to unwrap, Shelton isn’t neglecting Stefani, added the source. “Blake is just as generous when is comes to Gwen. He really loves to spoil her. He won’t say if he’s going to propose or not, but he’s definitely been shopping for diamond jewelry,” revealed the insider. In May 2016, Stefani was spotted sporting a diamond ring, and a source told Hollywood Life that the ring was “a major hint to Blake.” However, the insider clarified that Gwen steered clear of discussing an engagement at that time. Blake Shelton helps Gwen Stefani get cozy. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS] “It is Gwen’s attempt at giving Blake the hint that he should ask soon because she is more than ready for it to happen,” explained the source. “[Stefani] didn’t talk to anyone about actually being engaged because she is not yet, but she talked about how things were going great with Blake and how she was looking forward to the future.” As for what Stefani will say when and if he proposes? The insider shared the answer. “If [Blake] is ready to pop the question [Gwen] is ready to say yes!” As for how his ex-wife Miranda Lambert is coping during the holidays, she’s “extra emotional,” according to Hollywood Life, which cited a source claiming that Lambert is feeling the absence of her ex-husband in her life this time of year. “[Shelton] is like a big Santa Claus… during Christmas, filling everyone’s lives with joy and happiness,” said the insider. “Miranda is happy in her own life but she can’t help but miss Blake during the holidays.” Calling Shelton “a larger than life presence,” the source said that it is “definitely hard to replace” that presence, making the holidays “an emotional time” for Miranda. Adding to the challenge, Lambert and her boyfriend Anderson East allegedly just split, “because Anderson could tell that Miranda still had some lingering feelings for her ex-husband,” according to the media outlet. So does Blake reciprocate those feelings for Lambert? Not according to Hollywood Life‘s insider, who claims that he “is tired of Miranda’s drama, and head over heels in love with Gwen.” [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS]

