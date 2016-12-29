Gwyneth Paltrow Boasts Chris Martin Would Still 'Take A Bullet' For Her, But What Does Martin Say?

It has been two years, since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin ended their relationship, splitting up, while awaiting the finalization of their divorce, which came this July, but, even though the romance has long since fizzled, it’s no secret that Paltrow and Martin still remain close. In fact, Gwyneth has often described a situation in which she and Chris have developed a kind of an extended family, maintaining a closeness as much for themselves as for their children, 12-year-old Apple Martin and 10-year-old Moses Martin. Now Gwyneth says Martin still adores her enough that he would die for her and, while that may be true, Chris suggests Gwyneth was a “fool” to marry him in the first place. Gwyneth Paltrow On Chris Martin’s Undying Love Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are still close. [Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images] Some might wonder why Gwyneth and Chris ever split up, especially upon learning that Martin is at Paltrow’s home every day, which is just one aspect of their relationship Ms. Paltrow recently revealed, according to E! News. The actress turned Goop CEO says that both she and Chris do have their own separate lives, but she’s quick to add that they also have a family life together. While many couples do maintain a civil relationship for the sake of any children involved, Gwyneth says it goes much deeper for Martin and herself. She says they have stayed close, because they genuinely do still care about each other. “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I’m not his wife,” Ms. Paltrow shared. “I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.” Where Brad Falchuk is concerned, Ms. Paltrow says he understands, because he has a similar situation with his own ex, Suzanne Falchuk. While the Falchuks also co-parent two children together, Gwyneth explained their relationship isn’t quite as close as the one she shares with Martin. For herself, Gwyneth credits age and the wisdom that has come along with it for her ability to maintain close bonds with Chris Martin. “When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn’t expecting. It just happened,” said Paltrow. “Suddenly I was like, ‘Oh, this is fantastic: I don’t care! I like myself, and I’m just going to live my life. I’m going to stop worrying and tearing myself down.’” Chris Martin Tricked Gwyneth Paltrow Into Getting Married Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, reveals why his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow didn’t work. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.] According to Daily Mail, Chris Martin recently revealed that he’s not the marrying kind of man, admitting that women aren’t really interested in tying the knot with the Coldplay singer. He says he’s not really as nice as he may seem and women tend to run off, after awhile. So, how does Martin explain his decade long marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow? He says he had her fooled. “I’m just not really nice. I fooled one person once,” joked Martin, alluding to Ms. Paltrow. Martin also revealed that, while he may not make a great husband, he does love being a father and always keeps Apple and Moses in mind, when scheduling concert tours with Coldplay. Chris says he was able to stagger the concert dates for the band’s most recent tour to allow for more time to spend with his family. “My kids are wonderful. We’ve staggered this tour a bit so we’re not away for six months at a time,” said Martin. “And I think that’s why we’re all really loving it, because we get to miss it as well.” While Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have established themselves as trendsetters, as far as their “conscious uncoupling” and their ability to remain close, following their split, Paltrow says it’s no longer intimidating to set a new example. In the beginning, Gwyneth admits she was ridiculed for her unpopular ideas, but, as time progressed, people began to see that her ideas on relationships, health and beauty, and life in general really worked well. “I’m like, this is my role. I’m here to do this,” Paltrow said. “A friend told me if you’re a trailblazer, you’re the first one through, and you get the cuts because you’re hacking the path.” [Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx