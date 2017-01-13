How Scientology Has Wreaked Havoc On Nicole Kidman's Life, And She's Not Even A Member

Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Tom Cruise was adversely affected because of Cruise’s affiliation with the Church of Scientology. Scientology is a religious belief that encourages followers to achieve a sense of fulfillment through self-awareness. Cruise and Nicole Kidman fell in love after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989. They were married in 1990 and started their family by adopting Isabella and Connor Antony. Cruise and the Eyes Wide Shut actress were considered to be the perfect couple; however, their relationship failed because Kidman reportedly became disillusioned with Scientology. Tom Cruise ve Nicole Kidman. Los Angeles, 1992) pic.twitter.com/CCcsJtOwgA — Tarihi Fotoğraflar (@tarihifotoo) January 6, 2017 The actual reason for their divorce was never declared, and both celebrities have refused to comment on their personal issues as well as the effect Scientology had on their marriage. However, media reports point to the fact that Cruise was much more dedicated to his religious beliefs than he was to his spouse. In fact, Going Clear, an anti-Scientology film, accused Scientology of sabotaging their once-perfect marriage. Over the years, Tom Cruise has been accused of various behaviors that show him in a bad light. Alex Gibney, the director of Going Clear, criticized the actor for remaining silent about the rumors that he misused Scientology for his personal gain. These rumors also suggested that Scientologists tapped Nicole Kidman’s phone when she was married to Cruise. He’s also been accused of misusing the Church’s unpaid workers to take care of his motorcycles and private jet. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s children are both Scientologists and, as per Scientology instructions, they maintain minimal contact with their mother. This is because Scientologists are expected to sever ties with family members who are not Scientologists. Kidman has often expressed sadness over the fact that her children did not attend her father’s funeral when he passed away. Nicole Kidman married Tom Cruise on December 24, 1990 in Telluride, Colorado. They divorced 11 years later. https://t.co/zZ131BD8PJ pic.twitter.com/lH8IBQxGfE — Trivia Encyclopedia (@edpearce080759) December 24, 2016 Later, Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise because she didn’t want their daughter to be under the influence of Scientology. It seems that Cruise’s career as never been affected by his marital problems, and he still credits Scientology with making his life better. Suri Cruise helps celebrate mom Katie Holmes’ birthday in rare photos: https://t.co/qQWdujm1Ai pic.twitter.com/uc9y5QFF9J — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 26, 2016 In fact, USA Today reports that Tom Cruise called Scientology a “beautiful religion.” “Without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So it’s a beautiful religion, and I’m very proud.” Like her famous father, Isabella Cruise is also a keen follower of Scientology and she recently married her British boyfriend in a typical Scientology wedding ceremony. Strangely, neither her Tom Cruise nor Kidman attended the wedding. However, Vanity Fair reported that the Dead Calm actress had an emotional reunion with Isabella when she finally met up with her daughter and new son-in-law. Although her children have been raised under her ex-husband’s care, Kidman has always craved their love and affection. Connor had previously remarked that he missed his mother and still cherishes family above everything else. It appears that Cruise, Nicole, Connor, and Isabella still love and respect each other as family members, but they also respect each other’s religious beliefs. USA Today reports that Kidman has refused to speak publicly about the religion, except to say that she respects the beliefs of her children. “I’ve chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology. I have two children who are Scientologists – Connor and Isabella – and I utterly respect their beliefs.” Nicole Kidman’s unconditional love for her two adopted children has helped her channel her inner mother in her on-screen character in Lion, her upcoming film which is due for released on January 19. In Lion, Kidman plays the role of Sue, the Australian woman who adopted an Indian boy and raised him as her own. Later, the boy grows up and sets out on a journey to find his roots. Entertainment Tonight reported that Kidman compared herself with Sue because both possess an unconditional love for their adoptive children. Nicole Kidman says having adopted children helped her in new her role https://t.co/S4EisZIQRx pic.twitter.com/CSJIZbrqK0 — Peter Kearney (@PeterKearney1) January 11, 2017 According to the Independent, Nicole Kidman commented that she wishes to express her love for Isabella and Connor through her upcoming film. “I can see now, for Lion, that it was important to me because I’m a mother with adopted children. This movie is a love letter to my children.” [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

