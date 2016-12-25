Inside Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's Cozy Family Christmas: Blake Gifts Gwen With 'Private Show'

Gwen Stefani had plenty of presents piled up around her Christmas tree today, but there’s no doubt what her favorite gift was: a ‘private show’ from Blake Shelton. Gwen and Blake spent Christmas Eve with Gwen Stefani’s family in California, and Gwen shared an inside look at their happy holiday on Snapchat. As Entertainment Tonight reports, Blake Shelton provided the Christmas entertainment for his girlfriend and her family. Gwen’s cowboy beau grabbed his guitar and played a few holiday tunes while Gwen’s sons — Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 — opened presents. Snaps are a coming even if you’ve been naughty or nice…had to post this one, @blakeshelton Todd and Eric band…❤???????????????? A photo posted by @gwenandblake on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:21pm PST In one of Gwen’s Snapchat videos, Blake can be heard singing and playing “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” The country crooner was backed by Gwen’s talented brothers — Eric Stefani played the accordion, and Todd Stefani rocked out on the xylophone. The boys’ little band did an excellent job making Christmas merry and bright for their audience. The Gwen and Blake Instagram page shared a collection of Gwen Stefani’s greatest holiday hits from her Snapchat account, and it includes footage of the guys playing. Gwen’s adorable niece, Stella, also joins in at one point by singing “Jingle Bells.” (Co-admin) #snapchatalert???? #gwenstefani #christmaseve???? #stefanihome #dennisandpatti #toddandjen #leo #stella #eric #kingston #zuma #apollo #blakeshelton #shefani❤️ #stockings #singingxmassongs #somuchlove #amazingfamily #ginger???? Did you notice that Blake, Kingston, Zuma & Apollo are all wearing plaid shirts? The boys are wearing matching red ones though! So cute! #spreadholidaycheer #doallthingswithkindness #fullsnapstory #enjoy???? #happyholidays @gwenstefani @blakeshelton @toddboy01 @jackandbruise @heyericstefani ❤️????bitmoji made by me, co-admin T❤️???? A video posted by @gwenandblake on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:52pm PST Gwen Stefani’s sons and Blake Shelton got all dressed up in plaid for their Christmas Eve celebration, but the little boys wore matching red shirts while Blake opted to rock a black and white one. Apollo accessorized his look with a pair of festive reindeer ears. Perhaps Blake chose to sing “A Holly Jolly Christmas” because he had mistletoe on his mind. He and Gwen headed to his Oklahoma home for the holidays last week, and they spent a lot of time driving around together and taking in the sights while listening to Christmas music. During one outing, they found a big bunch of mistletoe and decided to use it to decorate the rear-view mirror of Blake’s truck. 12.17.16 #mistletoe #soicankissyouanytimeiwant???? pic.twitter.com/lpwQdIyr8X — Gwen’s Snaps (@GwensSnaps) December 17, 2016 Gwen and Blake spent their time in Oklahoma looking at Christmas lights and enjoying the sunset. They also had a close encounter with some of the local wildlife when they spotted a bunch of wild turkeys on the side of the road. Happy thanksgiving ???????? we love u sooooooo grateful !!!! Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:50pm PST The couple’s second Christmas together has been filled with sweet moments and lots of love, and it’s clear that Blake is bonding with Gwen’s family. However, there are conflicting reports about whether Blake will propose to Gwen today. Earlier this month, Hollywood Life quoted a source who said that the country singer was “shopping for diamond jewelry.” However, now the celebrity gossip site is reporting that Blake has decided not to pop the question on Christmas. “He chose not to because it’s not where they are both at in the relationship,” a source revealed. “They don’t feel the rush everyone else has for them to get married. It’ll happen and it will be perfect but it they won’t get engaged this Christmas.” Gwen Stefani might not be getting a sparkler for Christmas, but Shefani fans can always hope that Blake Shelton will decide to ring in the New Year by putting a ring on it. [Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]

