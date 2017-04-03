Is 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Kristen Doute Engaged to Boyfriend Brian Carter? Check Out Her Ring

Are Kristen Doute and Brian Carter engaged after about 2 years of dating? According to a new report, the Vanderpump Rules star recently sparked rumors of an engagement on Instagram when she shared a photo of herself and Carter — and a stunning diamond ring that she was wearing on her left hand. “There might be another Vanderpump wedding on the way!” In Touch Weekly proclaimed to readers on April 2, noting that Doute was sporting what appeared to be a “gorgeous engagement ring” in the photo. “Back to the place we first said I love you,” Kristen Doute wrote in the caption of the photo, failing to acknowledge her noticeable bling. A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT Kristen Doute and Brian Carter struck up a romance in July 2015 after meeting on a dating app. Months later, they took the next step in their relationship and moved in together. Around the same time, the reality couple added a puppy to their family. As soon as Kristen Doute shred her photo with fans, many took notice of her diamond ring and began to ask questions about the meaning behind it. However, several others pointed out that it was April Fool’s Day at the time the photo was shared and a while later, Doute seemingly confirmed that the ring was nothing more than a joke. “Where did that damn ring go? At least I got a tan and it’s finally April 1st!,” she wrote in the caption of her second photo. While Kristen Doute may not be engaged quite yet, she and Brian Carter appear to be a great match and throughout the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, they appeared to be on good terms. Kristen Doute’s boyfriend also has the approval of several of her co-stars, including Katie Maloney, who Carter has known for over a decade. Last year, Kristen Doute’s friend and co-star, Scheana Marie, expressed her approval of the relationship. “He treats her like a princess,” she told The Daily Dish. “I was like, ‘OK, you’re not even just taking care of your girlfriend. You’re taking care of two girls you just met,’ and he was just so gentleman-like and just so sweet. And I’m like, ‘Wow, where did you find this one? You need to keep him.’ I told Kristen, ‘If you guys don’t work out, we’re keeping him.’” A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Mar 27, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT While Kristen Doute’s ring may not be anything serious, she previously claimed that she sometimes wears a “fake” engagement ring. “I do,” she admitted to E! News in May. “I bought it for myself, I just want to test it out, you know? I just wanted to see, what if I don’t like this cut?” Before her relationship with Brian Carter, Kristen Doute dated Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Doute and Sandoval were dating when the series began and after they split, she moved on with Kennedy, who was working as a bus boy at SUR Restaurant at the time. Although Kristen Doute’s past relationships were plagued with drama, which fans saw plenty of on the show, she and Brian Carter appear to have a completely different relationship than her past romances and seem to keep their tense moments off screen — if there are any. To see more of Kristen Doute and her co-stars, including her boyfriend, Brian Carter, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV. Tonight, the first installment of the 3-part reunion special begins. [Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]