Is 'Walking Dead' Star Norman Reedus' Girlfriend Diane Kruger Pregnant With His Baby?

Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and his girlfriend Diane Kruger have reportedly been fueling speculation that they’re expecting a baby together. The couple, who met on the set of their movie, Sky, have been the center of many relationship rumors over the past two years. According to OK! Magazine, Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger were allegedly spotted making out at a bar back in December of 2015, although Kruger was reportedly still dating her longtime boyfriend, Joshua Jackson, who also co-starred in the movie Sky. Jackson was overseas when the reports of Norman and Diane’s PDA session leaked online. At the time, the pair denied the rumors. Sources revealed that Diane and Norman were seen laughing and having fun together when the actress began some seriously steamy PDA with the Walking Dead fan favorite. Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are a thing. https://t.co/gEJgMxnBpE pic.twitter.com/zvVfg1mfNb — Your Daily Dish (@Your_Daily_Dish) March 25, 2017 “They were laughing and having fun and then she just literally got out of her chair and straddled him and we were all like, ‘what the hell,’” a witness told the New York Daily News.“They were all over each other. She was a lot more aggressive than him.” Last summer, it was revealed that Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus attended a celebrity filled Fourth of July party together, but the couple refused to comment on the reports. Only two weeks later, Kruger’s rep confirmed that she and Joshua Jackson had split after dating for 10 years. However, Jackson, who stars in Showtime’s The Affair, has also reportedly moved on. The Dawson’s Creek alum was seen making out with a mystery woman at a New York City wine bar in early March. Us Weekly reports that Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger only recently went public with their relationship after being spotted by photographers making out outside of Norman’s New York City home before heading to a bar called Mexican Radio. Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus confirm relationship https://t.co/Xd0htEmmAv pic.twitter.com/tkE1pNFb2I — manofnews (@manofnews_fr) March 24, 2017 Now that the pair are officially official, some of Diane’s social media posts have fans wondering if the actress could possibly be pregnant with Reedus’ baby. Kruger reportedly posted an Instagram photo which focused on her belly. However, the actress quickly deleted the snapshot, either posting it by mistake, or regretting the decision to show off the photo to the world. The actress also posted a video of Janis Joplin singing her song, “Summertime” back in February, hitting the notes on some telling lyrics that state, “Your daddy’s rich and your mama’s good looking.” Along with the post, Kruger captioned the post, “When you wake up to good news and you’re feeling it.” All of these subtle little hints are causing an uproar among fans of Diane and Norman. Could these two be the next celebrity couple to become parents in 2017? As many Walking Dead viewers know, Norman Reedus is among one of the most popular actors on the hit show. Reedus’ fanbase grows everyday, and woman have stopped at nothing to get close to him. Back in 2015 one overzealous fan went as far as to bite the actor during a meet and greet at Walker Stalker Con. After the incident, Reedus poked fun at the situation by posting a photo of himself wearing a shirt that read “Do not bite me,” with the caption, “Um, please don’t.” Of course, neither Norman Reedus or Diane Kruger, who seem to like to keep their relationship private, have commented on the pregnancy rumors. Fans may have to wait for time to reveal the answer to this question. Do you think Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and girlfriend Diane Kruger are expecting a baby? [Featured Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images]