Jenna Dewan Tatum Nude: How The Tatums Do Nap Time [Photo]

Channing and Jenna Dewan-Tatum seem to do nap time differently. The couple likes to get sexy when they want to rest. It seems like the pair had different plans in mind on the night of the Golden Globe Awards. Channing Tatum took to Instagram to share a nude photo of his wife on Sunday, Jan. 8. The black-and-white photo showed Jenna Dewan-Tatum nude in all her glory and snuggled up in her comforter. The Magic Mike XXL star posted the photo of the Step Up actress taking a nap while she was wrapped up in their bed sheets with her backside exposed to the camera. [Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Young Women’s Honors] “Nap Time = The Best Time,” he captioned the NSFW photo. It looks like the couple had a sexy nap time session together. Later that night, Jenna attended the Golden Globes afterparty hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at the Beverly Hilton, reports Us Weekly. She attended the event without her famous husband, who was at home watching their 3-year-old daughter, Everly. At the event, Jenna Dewan-Tatum wore a black Julien Macdonald evening gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a touch of silver on the bottom. The actress and dancer paired her look with smoky eye makeup, side-swept hair, and dazzling jewelry. According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenna brought along her stylist, Brad Goreski, as her “hot date” for the night. She even took to her Snapchat account to document their fun-filled night. She even hit the dancefloor with Dancing With the Stars alum Julianne Hough. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] The Tatum’s married in 2009 and has never been shy about their active sex life. In the January 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, Jenna opened up about what it’s like sleeping with her gorgeous husband. “I’ve always been a very sexual person,” she admitted. “We definitely have a very happy and healthy [sex life]. Something about being a dancer connects you to your physical body. It’s primal, earthy, sexual energy by nature. You feel your body in a certain way. Channing is very much the same way. He’s very in tune with that.” And in her interview with Cosmopolitan, the dancer-turned-actress said that she’s been practicing Reiki. “I like to play around,” she explained. “I’ll do it with [our daughter] Evie When she’s getting overwhelmed. She thinks it’s so funny. It’s an ancient healing modality from Japan where you tap into a conscious conflict. Chan loves it. He gets all the nice side effects of having a hippie wife.” According to Refinery29, Reiki is an alternative form of care for energetic imbalances, which can cause anxiety, chronic pain, and headaches. Its translation from the Japanese phrase: “universal life energy.” Some people find that it’s another effective form of self-care. It could also improve emotional and mental distress associated with anxiety and depression. Channing also supported the Cosmopolitan issue where Jenna was seen gracing the cover. He took to Instagram to share a photo of her sexy look and to share some support for his hot wife. “I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the @Cosmopolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it. Proud of you @jennaldewan,” he wrote in the caption. I don’t always read magazines, but when I do, it’s the @Cosmopolitan with my incredibly beautiful wife on it. Proud of you @jennaldewan A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:25pm PST During Jenna’s recent birthday celebration, the actor shared a photo of his beautiful wife in front of a rainbow. “@jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby!” he wrote in the caption. @jennaldewan I’m not sure if this woman is my Rainbow or my pot of gold but I’m lucky either way happy birthday cake baby! A photo posted by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PST When she’s not sleeping in the nude or practicing Reiki, Jenna Dewan-Tatum is often seen acting up on her Snapchat account. She was recently spotted showing off her Cheetos underwear. In a new photo, Dewan-Tatum donned a pair of orange briefs that featured the catch phrase, “Cheetos, Dangerously Cheesy” written on the back, reports Yahoo News. [Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Young Women’s Honors]

