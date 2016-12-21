Jennifer Lopez Fuels Drake Dating Rumors As She Cancels New Year's Eve Concert

Since Jennifer Lopez split from Casper Smart in August, her fans have taken a deeper interest in who the multi-talented performer has been dating, first suggesting that Lopez had reunited with former love Marc Anthony. While those rumors seemed to have been reignited by news that Anthony, himself, is in the midst of a split from Shannon De Lima, there seems to be more interest in another one of Jennifer’s relationships. The media has taken particular notice of the fact that Lopez has been spending much of her time with fellow artist Drake, even suggesting that their collaboration may not be confined to the studio. Is Romance Blooming For Jennifer Lopez And Drake? A musical collaboration or a new romance for JLo and Drake? Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images. As Us Weekly reports, Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been spending time together, working on a new musical project for their mutual fanbases, but those following the two artists via social media have begun to suspect that professional collaboration has blossomed into something more meaningful. The idea that Lopez and Drake are developing feelings for one another was further reinforced when Drake invited Jennifer to a private dinner on Monday. Ms. Lopez accompanied Drake to Hollywood’s newest hot spot, Delilah’s, and, following the meal, the couple was seen leaving together in the same car. “They are working together on new music,” an inside source told Us Weekly. “If it’s developing into anything else, I’m not sure.” While the relationship may be strictly professional, it does seem possible there may be more going between the two performers, given their after-hour get-togethers. Drake attended two All I Have performances during a recent visit to Las Vegas to spend time with Lopez. While Jennifer Lopez’s fans are divided between those hoping for a Marc Anthony reunion and those hoping for a new Drake romance, sources close to the All I Have entertainer insist that J.Lo is “happily single,” squashing any and all rumors surrounding her personal life. Jennifer Lopez Ducks Out Of New Year’s Eve Performance Jennifer Lopez cancels New Year’s Eve performance to spend time with family. Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images. Ms. Lopez had made plans to perform at the E11even nightclub in Miami, Florida, on New Year’s Eve, marking the new year with a live show for her fans. However, as Entertainment Tonight shares, Jennifer has since cancelled her plans. A statement issued by Lopez’s management team explains that Jennifer has decided to mark the evening with family, instead of working through the celebrations. “Citing personal and family time, Jennifer Lopez’s manager Benny Medina has cancelled her Miami appearance on New Year’s Eve,” reads the statement issued on Jennifer’s behalf. “Having attended the event last year, artist and management look forward to rescheduling the appearance at E11even in the future.” Sources indicate Lopez felt the need for a break and wanted to take time to spend with her children, 8-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Maximilian David Muniz. Jennifer has just finished up a very busy 2016, wrapping her Shades of Blue filming schedule, her All I Have Las Vegas residency, and the final episodes of this season’s American Idol, so it’s little wonder Lopez feels a need to take a break. While Jennifer is taking this break, it’s only to recuperate and prepare for another busy year ahead in 2017, sources tell Entertainment Tonight. “She continues Vegas [residency show dates] and Shades of Blue, begins [executive producing and starring in] World of Dance on NBC, her Spanish album is slated for release, and [she will perform in] Bye Bye Birdie Live on NBC.” While Jennifer Lopez is sure to return to her hectic schedule, there’s little doubt that she’ll be making the most of her New Year’s Eve celebrations. In spite of assurances to the contrary, fans and paparazzi alike will be watching for a Jennifer Lopez-Drake New Year’s Eve kiss. [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

