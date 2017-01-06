Jinger Duggar Expressed Desire For Long Train On Exquisite Wedding Dress Based On Bible Verse, More Details From Bridal Designer

It was an amazing time for Jinger Duggar and her new husband, Jeremy Vuolo, as they walked down the aisle last November. Their wedding day was full of family, friends, flowers, and lots of love from those who have followed their reality show throughout the years. As with all brides on their special day, the bridal gown is one of the main focuses of the wedding, and the designer of Jinger’s gorgeous dress, Renee Miller, revealed some details on how they came up with the design. The owner of Renee’s Bridal and Special Occasions spoke with the Duggar Family Fan Blog, and she shared some tidbits on the incredible custom-made gown that everyone had seen as the Duggar daughter wed the man of her dreams. Miller was excited to be able to create one for this family as she admitted that she has been a fan of the TLC reality stars for a while. She also seems to be very in tune with the brides that she works with, and Jinger was no exception. Once she spoke with the bride-to-be over the phone, she had a pretty good idea what kind of dress she would like, so she hauled three protocol gowns to Jinger hoping that she would be happy with one of them. We have some big news!—someone is in a courtship!! Find out tonight who it is !! A photo posted by TLC’s Counting On (@counting_on) on Nov 15, 2016 at 12:25pm PST Sticking with the Duggar family values of modesty, Miller created a unique design that was just perfect for the 23-year-old reality star. She mentioned that her desire is for all brides to feel beautiful, even those who have their own set of standards like the 19 Kids and Counting family has, and she did an excellent job as everyone could see when the bride walked down the aisle in November. She said that she was able to create the gown on her own once Jinger made her desires known on how she envisioned it. What were the desires of her heart? The requests that were on her list for her special dress was lots of lace, an A-line skirt, sleeves, and a long train. Renee then went to work on the exquisite details, which included loads of beautiful embellishments, including 5,000 pearls, and the style that she knew would make Jinger Duggar the beautiful bride that she was. ‘Like’ if you love these wedding photos! pic.twitter.com/aUcqWQWmkw — Duggar Sisters (@DuggarSisters) November 11, 2016 Of course, the highlight of the bridal design was the 13-foot-long train that Jinger wanted. That in itself has a story to go with it. The wedded couple expressed their desire to have what they would call a royal train attached to the gown that would go along with a Bible verse that had captured their attention, according to Renee Miller. “That verse was Isaiah 6:1: ‘I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple.’ When Jinger tried on the three protocol dresses, she always looked at the train before she looked at the front, so I knew that was her heart. I wanted the train to be the center of attention.” However, the original train just wasn’t long enough, so to make it stand out even more, an extension was added. Just two weeks before the wedding, the entire dress was done and was ready for the blushing bride. Miller designed the bridesmaid dresses for all 10 of the girls who stood up for Jinger as well. She was one busy lady, especially considering that their engagement was such a short time span before they got hitched. She was also there on the couple’s big day in Arkansas to assist the bride with her creation and to enjoy watching Jinger Duggar get married to Jeremy Vuolo. [Image by Duggar Family Facebook] Even though the actual wedding was already aired on TLC, Season 3 of Counting On will feature all of the beforehand preparations, including Renee Miller and Jinger Duggar meeting for the first time and the design of this one-of-a-kind creation. The Duggar Family Website just posted a preview clip on what to expect on this upcoming season. Stay tuned to see what happens with not only the wedding details, but also how Jessa Seewald handles her second pregnancy, Joy and Austin’s budding romance, and to see who may be courting next. Counting On premieres on January 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. [Featured Image by Duggar Family Facebook]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx