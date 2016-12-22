Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: The Courtroom Drama Continues As Depp Insists Heard Pay Up

The legal battle between former star couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to rage following a refusal by Johnny Depp to pay the remaining amount of the $7 million that their August settlement had indicated he was to pay. After Amber involved herself in a PSA about domestic violence, and penned an essay on the same subject, Depp raised objection to paying the remaining amount, seeing as the Pirates of the Caribbean star viewed this as a breach of their divorce agreement, which stated that Heard was not to speak out on the domestic violence charges she initially brought against Depp. Johnny Depp’s legal team has also questioned Amber’s behavior in the process. Since Depp raised concern about paying the amount to Amber, a number of new court documents have been filed. One such document was filed by Laura Wasser, Depp’s attorney, on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Within the documents, Depp is asking that the court order Heard to pay $100,000 toward his attorney’s fees and costs and for allowance to then deduct that amount from his next divorce settlement payment to Heard if she fails to pay within the 10 days of the court’s order. Amber Heard’s lawyer claims Johnny Depp has failed to uphold his end of their divorce agreement https://t.co/FdyxTgETJT — ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 16, 2016 As Entertainment Tonight relays, the 53-year-old actor has racked up nearly $1 million in attorneys’ fees with the office of his legal team. A hearing on these latest documents has been scheduled for January 13, 2017. Wasser also, as noted, questioned Heard’s behavior, accusing the 30-year-old of acting “erratically” and “uncooperatively,” throughout the case. Wasser also stated that Amber’s most recent court filing which included a Request for Order on Dec 13, was “entirely unnecessary.” “The impact of her relentless pursuit on Johnny — the damage her false allegations have caused his personal and professional reputation, his and his family’s emotional well-being, and his finances-appears to be of no interest to Amber,” she stated. However, Amber Heard’s team has requested that the court order Depp to follow through on his responsibilities in the divorce settlement. In documents that were obtained by the publication, the estranged couple had signed a Deal Point Memorandum which outlined what each star would pay, as well as the responsibilities that were to be upheld. Heard’s lawyers claim that Depp has not upheld several points that are listed in the agreement. Johnny Depp Wants Amber Heard to Pay $100,000 in Legal Fees Per New Court Docs https://t.co/lF5gXoqwCH — JohnnyDepp_ru (@JohnnyDepp_ru) December 22, 2016 Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were rumored to have experienced trouble in their relationship and marriage far before Heard filed charges against Depp for domestic violence in May of this year. One week later, she filed for divorce and was granted a restraining order against the notable actor. At the point that Amber made these claims, Johnny’s legal team responded on the behalf of their client, as Forbes reminds. “Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation, and lies about his personal life.” By August, a settlement was agreed upon, and both parties released a joint statement which downplayed the initial charges Heard brought against the star. However, as noted, Heard spoke out about a personal experience as a victim of domestic abuse in a Public Service Announcement for GirlGaze, during which she stated, “As a woman having gone through this in the public stage, in the public arena that I did it, I have a unique opportunity to remind other women this doesn’t have to be the way it is, you don’t have to do it alone, you’re not alone. We can change this.” It can only be concluded that the experience Heard is speaking of is directly connected to the allegations she brought against Johnny Depp, which, as the actor’s legal team noted, is a breach of their agreement to not discuss the abuse allegations anymore. The grey issue is that Amber never specifically named Johnny Depp in the announcement. [Feature Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Art of Elysium]

