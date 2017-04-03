Josh Murray And Amanda Stanton Split: Was There Abuse In Bachelor Couple's Relationship?

Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton’s split has gotten ugly, with allegations of domestic abuse and threats of legal action flying back and forth between the former members of the Bachelor franchise. The Background Stanton, a single mom from southern California, appeared as a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelor, vying for the heart of Ben Higgins (who ultimately chose Lauren Bushnell). Murray appeared on Season 10 of The Bachelorette, vying for the heart of Andi Dorfman. But unlike Stanton, who went home empty-handed, Andi and Josh actually made a connection, and Josh proposed on the final episode. However, their relationship wasn’t to last, and within a few months, they’d broken up. However, the Stanton and Murray found love – with each other – on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor Nation is weighing in on Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton’s split: https://t.co/jDtU5YxoNN pic.twitter.com/gNxCgHNQNF — E! News (@enews) April 2, 2017 However, as with so many relationships spawned in the Bachelor universe, Josh and Amanda’s wasn’t to last. In January, Amanda confirmed that she and Josh has broken up. By February, they were back on again, briefly. Now, however, they’re apart, this time for good, apparently. What’s worse, both sides are slinging damning allegations against one another, and the threat of legal action has even come up. Amanda’s Side Of The Story In an exclusive interview with E! Online, Amanda says that she saw “red flags” early in their relationship that signaled their relationship was doomed from the start. Cartagena is truly a magical place✨ not ready to say goodbye..but so excited to get home and squeeze Kins and Char pic.twitter.com/mBACDUL929 — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) March 19, 2017 For one thing, they lived in separate parts of the country. Atlanta native Josh was unhappy in Southern California, where he tried to make it work with Amanda and her two kids. For another, says Amanda, Josh was more concerned about his public image than he was about their relationship. Most damning, however, was her allegation that Josh was “extremely controlling” and tried to limit how much time she spent with her friends. Things came to a head one night when there was a dispute about ownership of a car. As Amanda explains it, the two had purchased a car together, and when Josh decided to move back to Atlanta, there was some dispute about who would keep it. Then one night the cops showed up. “Nobody just said, ‘Hey Amanda can we come grab the keys?’ Nobody. Nothing. Literally, just sent cops to my house. It was just weird.” Now that Josh is out of the picture, Amanda is focusing on raising her kids. “I’m just trying to focus on my family. I’m working a lot on my blog and I’m writing a book, which is exciting.” Josh’s Side Of The Story Josh sent a lengthy statement to E! Online in an attempt to give his side of the story. “I just want Amanda to stop lying about me, stop speaking to the press about me, and for Amanda and her friends to stop trying to cyber bully me.” EXCLUSIVE! Josh Murray says he and Amanda Stanton are ‘taking things slow’ as they ‘work on’ their relationshiphttps://t.co/5jM6NFuALn pic.twitter.com/xquB6vMjul — LAgoss (@LAgossdotcom) March 15, 2017 He explained that he’s been out of the country trying to enjoy a vacation, and that’s why he hasn’t been talking to the media about their relationship. But, he says, if Amanda can’t stop talking about their relationship, he may have to sue. “If Amanda or any of her friends and family continue to speak falsehoods, misrepresentations, and defame my name, I will have no choice but to move forward with legal actions.” Oh snap! Clearly all is not well in the Bachelor universe. Hopefully Josh and Amanda can put their differences behind them and at least remain civil to each other moving forward. [Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]