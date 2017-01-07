Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Ring In New Year With New Music Plans: Split Songs Or Love Songs?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have traveled the same path when it comes to their on-again, off-again romantic relationships, and now it seems as if the famous couple is on the same track when it comes to their music. Both Justin and Selena just rang in the New Year with reports that each has new music on the way. Will Bieber and Gomez be penning split songs in 2017, or could the prince and princess of pop music even reunite for a love song duet? For pop princess Selena, it’s all about teaming up with the queen of latin pop (Paulina Rubio). The “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” songstress has collaborated with Paulina on a duet for Rubio’s new album, set to be released in 2017, reported Harper’s Bazaar. “It will be a true warrior, has something from all genres, from band to pop, collaborations of DJ Snake and Selena Gomez,” revealed the queen of latin pop about her album. “My new album is like another member of the team, or the family.” While fans of Selena and Paulina are thrilled to be anticipating music from the duo, Gomez also is striking out on her own in a return to the studio. Selena was photographed with songwriter Justin Tranter (known for contributing to her Revival album), and that got the buzz started that Gomez was back in the recording studio once more. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have fans looking forward to their new music in 2017. [Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images] The excitement over the pop princess’ new music comes in the wake of her three-month hiatus, during which she checked into rehab to focus on her emotional well-being. Selena’s comeback has included shining on the stage at the American Music Awards and revealing a design collaboration with Coach, also scheduled for 2017. And it’s not just Gomez getting fans enthusiastic about collaborations in 2017. Billboard described how Bieber turned 2016 into his year for collaborations, with the promise of new musical collaborations in 2017. “Rejuvenated Justin Bieber spread his artistic wings in 2016, thanks partly to off-piste collaborations with Major Lazer, DJ Snake and Post Malone.” Ready to keep those wings spread to soar in 2017, 2 Chainz got the Bieber buzz going by sharing a photo of himself with Justin and a message that hinted at new music from the duo. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have a history of pouring their emotions into their lyrics. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] “New music on the way??? Take JB to the trap???” wrote the Atlanta rapper about Bieber. New music on the way ??? Take JB to the trap ??? A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Jan 2, 2017 at 9:19am PST When it comes to the type of music that Selena and Justin will be writing in 2017, both have a history of penning songs about the other. But when it comes to what tops the charts, love wins for the Biebs. In 2016, Justin’s “Love Yourself” ranked as the most-played song on radio in the U.S., getting nearly four billion impressions, reported Forbes. “Love Yourself” also was Bieber’s third Number 1 on the Hot 100, resulting in a nomination for Song of the Year at the upcoming Grammys. Will Justin follow that success with a new love song in 2017? Gomez also is known for pouring her emotions about her relationships into music. Last year, she debuted her new song “Feel Me” as part of her May kickoff to her Revival tour in Las Vegas, causing fans to speculate that the lyrics were about Justin Bieber, reported Us Weekly. “No one loves you like I love you / I never cheated, never lied.” “Feel Me” also tells listeners that Selena gave her boyfriend “space and time,” describing how rare their love is. “Now you’re telling me you miss me / And I’m still on your mind / We were one in a million / Our love is hard to find,” croons Gomez. And while Selena has turned her feelings into lyrics, Justin has admitted that several of the songs on his Purpose album were inspired by Gomez, according to Hollywood Life. There are 13 songs on Purpose, and “probably like three” are about Selena, said Bieber, who called their split “really tough.” Last year, Gomez caused Jelena fans to become hopeful the two weren’t over, at least when it comes to their music, reported Us Weekly. A post of her version of DJ Snake and Bieber’s song, “Let Me Love You,” made those fans hope for a collaboration between herself and Justin “Let Me Love You” is originally by @djsnake and Justin Bieber but Selena did her own version of it. pic.twitter.com/9WjzX1PepP — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaGomezNews) July 31, 2016 But the rumors about Gomez and Bieber collaborating soon became replaced by shock over their Instagram war of words. As the Inquisitr reported, Selena’s 2016 challenges included her battle with Justin after he scolded fans for their harsh comments about his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie. Now, in 2017, will Jelena fans get the hoped-for collaboration, or will Bieber and Gomez pen new split songs about each other? Post your views below. [Featured Image by Jason Redmond/AP Images]

