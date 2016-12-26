Kacey Musgraves Engaged, Exclaims 'I didn't say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!' When Boyfriend Ruston Kelly Proposed On Christmas Eve

Kacey Musgraves is quite possibly having the best Christmas of her life. The country music star announced earlier today that she is engaged after her boyfriend, Ruston Kelly, proposed to her in her childhood home in Golden, Texas, on Christmas Eve. “I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” Musgraves exclaimed in an Instagram post announcing the engagement and showing off the sizable engagement ring Kelly gave her. “Last night, the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’” I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! I was bewildered and confused when I saw it all and turned around and the song “Two For The Road” by Henry Mancini was playing (this song is so emotional and sweet..it’s one of my favorites..you have to go listen) and he was on his knee with a baby pink velvet ring box and the sparkliest thing I’ve ever seen! ????It was so special. Of all the places in the world I’ve gotten to see, nowhere could mean more than this happening in tiny Golden, Texas in the house that completely made me who I am. A video posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:38am PST Musgraves also tweeted about being newly engaged. I’M ENGAGED, Y’ALL! To the most uplifting, thoughtful, amazing human. My best friend. He asked in my childhood room???? pic.twitter.com/lN05qeo2dr — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016 It was so sentimental and sweet and simple and perfect. I sobbed. I love you, @RustonKelly! (photos by @kellicopter) pic.twitter.com/LgqOsiD4s8 — KACEY MUSGRAVES (@KaceyMusgraves) December 25, 2016 Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly, who plays a folksy brand of alt-country akin to that of Ryan Adams, began dating earlier this year, according to Us Weekly. Musgraves was previously dating her guitarist, Misa Arriaga. Musgraves released her first studio album, Same Trailer Different Park, in 2013. The album was No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart that year and earned her an Album of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association, a nomination for World’s Best Album by the World Music Awards, a Grammy for Best Country Album and an Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year. The album also appeared on several other charts and “best of” lists. In other words, Kacey Musgraves first record was pretty well received. Her two subsequent albums, Pageant Material (2015) and A Very Kacey Christmas (2016), have performed well but not quite as strongly as her debut. Kelly released his debut EP, Halloween, this past June. The album received a positive review from Consequence of Sound, which noted that, in addition to writing his own music, Kelly has written several hit songs for prominent country music stars. “Country fans have probably already heard a little bit of Ruston Kelly’s music,” Consequence of Sound‘s Ben Kaye wrote. “Over the last few years, the Nashville songwriter has delivered a number of hits for artists like Josh Abbott Band (‘Front Row Seat’), Tim McGraw (‘Nashville Without You’), and a forthcoming one from Kenny Chesney.” There’s nothing like getting engaged to make the holidays even happier. If Kacey Musgraves’ Instagram and Twitter posts are any indicator, the successful country-music duo is ecstatic about being engaged and is headed for a very happy marriage. [Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]

