Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Searching For Surrogate, Hoping To Have Twins Like Beyonce And Jay Z?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly searching for the perfect woman to carry their child. The couple are on the lookout for a woman who will be the surrogate mother to their third, and possibly fourth, child. According to Radar Online, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are exploring the option of surrogacy to expand their family. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was told that she would not be able to carry another child after undergoing surgery to repair her uterus in hopes of getting pregnant again. Kim now has come to the realization that if she and Kanye want to have another biological child, surrogacy may be their only option. “I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” Kim Kardashian revealed to a close friend during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down … I give up.” [Image by Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images] Kardashian has allegedly been weighing her options about who would make the perfect surrogate for her child. Kim has reportedly been considering her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. However, Kourtney has already had three pregnancies and has been working hard at the gym to get her body fit and healthy. Khloe, who has no children of her own, could also be an option. However, the youngest Kardashian sister is said to be so in love with boyfriend Tristan Thompson that she may be considering having a baby of her own very soon. “[Kim Kardashian and Kanye West] want their own biological baby so they’ve still got to find a suitable match,” an insider told the site. “Kim was thinking of asking her sister Kourtney, but she’s had her fill of pregnancies. Khloe could also do but she’s so loved-up right now, there’s every chance she might want her own baby,” the insider revealed. While in the past, Kim has revealed she may look into the option of having another woman carry her baby, she seemed worried that she might not have the same bond with a child that she didn’t carry as she does with her other two children, daughter North and son Saint. “I’m more worried, because I gave birth to two. There’s a sense in me that because I went through all that pain for these two babies and that I know we did this together. There’s no one that would feel your love [like this baby], they are literally near your heart and inside of you,” Kim Kardashian revealed. However, it seems that Kardashian may be getting used to the idea of using a surrogate, and even revealed on the family’s reality TV show that she and West are exploring their options to see what they are comfortable with. “After everything I went through, the surgery and it wasn’t successful and didn’t do anything,” she told her sisters. “Kanye was really nervous about the surgery … but I know he would want to have more kids. I feel like surrogacy is the only option for me. Kanye and I are going to look into other options and see what we are comfortable with. I’m definitely leaning towards I want to try [surrogacy].” [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET] Meanwhile, an insider reveals that if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do use a surrogate, they may plan on having twins. Kim and Kanye’s allegedly nemesis couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z are currently expecting twins, and Kim is said to be very jealous of the singer’s ability to expand her family in such a way. “There’s no doubt Kim’s jealous of Beyonce having twins and now she’s determined to outdo her rival by having her own set, or even triplets, via a surrogate,” revealed the source. Kim Kardashian has been documenting her pregnancy struggle on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and fans expect the reality star to continue to share the process of weighing her options about surrogacy on the show as well. However, if Kim and Kanye do choose a surrogate, her identity will likely not be revealed for safety reasons. What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West possibly using a surrogate to have another baby? Do you think they’ll have twins like Beyonce and Jay-Z? [Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]