Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Vacation In Hawaii With Kids Despite Split

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick vacationed in Hawaii with their three children, despite the fact that the couple is on another break from their romantic relationship. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick proved their co-parenting skills were at their best as they took their three children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, to Hawaii for a family vacation. Kourtney played in a rocky waterfall with her kids Kourtney, 37, was photographed in a high-cut swimsuit with a female companion having fun in some waterfalls. My goooooooood morning song ☀️ on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:36am PST Onlookers told Daily Mail that it looked like “Kourtney was having a great time and was laughing as she jumped into the water which is actually really cold.” Neon in Costa Rica, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:27pm PST Scott Disick was apparently on daddy duty, keeping a close eye on four-year-old Penelope nearby on a rock. “She jumped just once and swam around in the water for about a half an hour with two of her children.” “But while Kourtney splashed around Scott just sat on some rocks with their youngest child.” Kourtney exposed a good amount of her rear end in the thong-style bathing suit but covered up her top half with a yellow life preserver. Kourtney and Scott reportedly got a golf cart to the top of Waimea Falls in Waimea Valley on the island of Oahu’s North Shore. ???????????? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT Did Scott and Kourtney take any time to work on their relationship? Rumors have suggested that Kourtney and Scott may be rekindling their on-again-off-again romance. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been separated for quite a while now, breaking off their romantic relationship in July 2015 after dating for nine years and having three children. The pair has remained close due to the fact that they are both focused on co-parenting their three young children. Scott has dealt with issues of substance abuse and infidelity throughout their relationship and Kourtney made it clear she would no longer tolerate his shenanigans before their split.

A source claimed that Kourtney has been happily single throughout her separation from Scott. She is focusing all of her time and energy on her three children, rather than leading a romantic life. “Kourtney and Scott are not back together or even at the point of trying to make things work. Kourtney is happy being a parent right now and that is her number one interest right now.” “She’s not interested in being in a relationship with anyone. [Kourtney and Scott] have a wonderful relationship and are doing an amazing job at being good friends for their kids. There is nothing more to it than that right now.” Join the fight to stop bullying with @diffeyewear sunglasses. Go to diffeyewear.com and buy your favorite pair using the code “STOPBULLYING”. You’ll get *25% OFF* your purchase, and DIFF will donate 10% of proceeds towards a Stop Bullying tour across the United States. ❤ #diffeyewear #bestrongglobal #diffcollab A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:00pm PST RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Kylie Jenner, Tyga Breakup Confirmed, But Is The Split Temporary? Insiders Say Reunion Is Likely Kim Kardashian Wears See-Through Gown With Short Hair At Fashion Los Angeles Awards Kris Jenner Net Worth: How Much Does The Kardashian Manager Make Off Her Kids? Best A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:31am PST Although, Kourtney is said to be extremely pleased with the fact that Scott has seemed to get a handle on his drinking problem and take control of his life once again. “Scott is in a great place right now. He has toned down his partying and has done a really good job of staying in control. Everyone is really proud of Scott for sticking to his word and calming down.” Are you surprised to see Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on vacation together with their kids? Do you think there is a chance they have rekindled their romance on the trip? Let us know what you think in the comments section below! [Featured Image by Chris Weeks/Stringer/Getty Images]