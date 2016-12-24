Kristen Stewart Adds Victoria's Secret Model Stella Maxwell To Her Harem

Kristen Stewart may be handling her success better than she did back when Twilight first launched her to fame in 2008, but the actress, who is more recently known for the supernatural thriller, Personal Shopper, still seems to be struggling with her romantic entanglements. Since breaking from her former Twilight beau, Robert Pattinson, and discovering her bisexuality, Stewart has made her way through a string of lovers, which most prominently includes Alicia Cargile and St. Vincent. Now, Kristen has again found romance, but this time with one of Victoria’s Secret’s freshest faces. Stella Maxwell has caught the Personal Shopper star’s eye and rumors suggest the feeling is mutual, but will love last for Kristen and Stella? Victoria’s Secret Model Stella Maxwell Stirs Kristen Stewart’s Passion Victoria’s Secret model, Stella Maxwell, is Kristen Stewart’s new love interest. Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images. While officially unconfirmed, People magazine boasts sources close to Stewart, who claim first hand knowledge of the new romance for Stewart, declaring that Kristen and the Victoria’s Secret model are definitely dating. In fact, Maxwell joined Stewart at her location shoot for a new Lizzie Borden film, which is shooting in Savannah, Georgia. “When Kristen filmed in Savannah, she spent several days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” one of People‘s several sources said. “She was with Kristen on the set most days and seemed to have fun.” Stewart and Maxwell were seen on set and out on the town together, when Kristen was free from her shooting schedule, giving fans an eyeful to confirm the budding romance. Stella normally divides her time between New York City and Los Angeles, so a diversion to Georgia to see Kristen Stewart seems to suggest strong emotions are involved in the new love affair. Sources added that Kristen seemed much more happier, once the Victoria’s Secret model showed up to spend time with the actress. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.” Sources indicate that, when they’re back home in Los Angeles, Stella spends much of her time in Stewart’s home, leaving many to assume that the two are living together, at least on a part-time basis. Chemistry Drew Kristen Stewart And Stella Maxwell Together Kristen Stewart. Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE. As Daily Mail reports, Kristen and Stella have been linked together since earlier this year, when the two met at the Meta Gala and found an instant attraction between them. The observation that there was something instantly developing between Stewart and Maxwell was seemingly confirmed, when they left the event in the same car, later that evening. Since that night, Kristen and Stella have spent considerable time together, having been photographed in one another’s company at a variety of events and during several public outings. While Kristen has previously dated a number of women in her recent past, including Soko, Stella has also been playing the field. The Victoria’s Secret model most notably dated pop artist Miley Cyrus. When asked about Kristen Stewart, Ms. Maxwell has joked that they met through a gay online dating app, Grindr, but, in reality, the two were introduced by Stewart’s friend and assistant, Cheyne Thomas. Recently, concern has been raised over bruises seen on Kristen’s skin, primarily on her knees and legs, spurring rumors that she was the victim of some form of abuse. While there is the inclination to jump to that conclusion, upon seeing a celebrity with bruised skin, there may be a less insidious explanation for the marks. It seems more likely, considering how much Kristen and Stella seem to enjoy each other’s company, that the bruises are merely accidental evidence of their passion. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]

